Bastyr University Appoints Dr. Joseph Pizzorno as Chancellor

Bastyr University is on the brink of something new, with interest soaring for our kind of medicine. Post this

"Bastyr University is in the uniquely fortuitous position of having Chancellor Pizzorno's deep knowledge and understanding as a founder front and center, as he orients our institution toward new frontiers in naturopathic medicine to positively impact humankind," says Bastyr University Board of Trustees Chair Jane Guiltinan, ND. "By appointing Dr. Pizzorno as our first chancellor, the board emphasizes its commitment to the growth and expansion of naturopathic medicine and the aligned healing sciences."

This past year, the university rebuilt its board and improved financial stability under the leadership of Dr. Pizzorno and his cabinet.

"Today, Bastyr University is on the brink of something new, with interest soaring for our kind of medicine," says Bastyr University Chancellor Dr. Joseph Pizzorno "My role as chancellor empowers me to expand our vision, elevate the conversation about naturopathic medicine, and welcome new partners into our healing community. The conversation about the development of the Bastyr Healing Village, as an international destination, right here in Kenmore is just beginning."

Trustees chose to elevate Dr. Pizzorno to chancellor because he sees opportunity ahead, aligns people and resources around a shared vision, and advances Bastyr's mission with urgency.

Visionary approach to growth: Exploring opportunities to create naturopathic care destinations designed to support multiple populations including foci on older adults, women, men, and youth.

Partnership building: Aligning with public and private stakeholders to design new centers for healing, recovery, and education.

Student focused: Leveraging university's thought leadership to create win-win learning opportunities for students and patients through wellness care offerings.

Bastyr University Chancellor Joseph Pizzorno officially begins work in his new role on July 1, 2026.

About Bastyr University

Bastyr University is a nonprofit, private university offering doctorate, graduate, and undergraduate degrees with a multidisciplinary curriculum in science-based natural health and medicine. Recognized globally for its rigorous curriculum and strong research, Bastyr University has campuses in Kenmore, Washington, and San Diego, California. Bastyr's faculty educates future leaders in the natural health arts and sciences, with an emphasis on integrating mind, body, spirit, and nature. For more information, please visit bastyr.edu

Media Contact

Nicole Francois, Bastyr University, 1 (206)7994414, [email protected], bastyr.edu

SOURCE Bastyr University