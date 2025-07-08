Bastyr University Founding President Joseph E. Pizzorno, ND Returns to Lead Natural Health Arts and Science Institution into New Era

We look forward to new frontiers that expand Bastyr University's capacity for teaching more healers while growing our university's footprint as a leading institution of academic research. Post this

"Bastyr University is struggling through some problems that affect its health, and in partnership with the board, cabinet, faculty, and staff, I will work to heal the university and restore it to a place of enduring wellness," says Bastyr University President Dr. Joe Pizzorno.

Pizzorno is an internationally recognized leader in environmental, functional, and integrative medicine. He led the effort to make Bastyr University the first accredited college of naturopathic medicine in the United States. It is his mission to transform our disease-driven health care model in the U.S. into a way of care rooted in healthful living, personalized care, and proactive whole person wellness.

"With Dr. Joe leading us, we have gained a deeply experienced leader whose capacity for innovating the natural health arts and sciences higher education category knows no bounds," says Bastyr University Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Jane Guiltinan. "We look forward to new frontiers that expand Bastyr University's capacity for reaching and teaching more healers while growing our university's footprint as a leading institution of academic research and publication."

