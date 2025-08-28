Bastyr University Hires Chief Administrative Officer Randy Frisch, PhD, Esq. to Lead Turnaround Effort

Bastyr University offers important natural health arts and sciences higher education programs and research which are top of mind for people who want to live better. Post this

Frisch is known for his ability to lead organizations through challenge. Before his entry into higher education, Frisch led the San Diego Business Journal as publisher and oversaw business operations for The San Diego Union Tribune and The Salt Lake Tribune.

"Bastyr University offers important natural health arts and sciences higher education programs and research which are top of mind for people who want to live better," says Frisch. "I am honored to work with Dr. Joe Pizzorno, who is a a founder of Bastyr University and natural medicine a thought leader. I am excited about working on the rebirth of Bastyr, and return the university to a financially stable, sustainable institution."

Recently Frisch toured the Kenmore and San Diego campuses where he met with faculty, staff, and members of the cabinet. Then, he traveled to the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) conference with Bastyr University Interim President Joe Pizzorno where they met with alumni and colleagues from the naturopathic medicine community.

"Dr. Frisch possesses the depth of knowledge and professional experience Bastyr University needs from a leader including a successful track record of financial oversight, legal expertise, and revenue development," says Bastyr Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Jane Guiltinan. "The board looks forward to collaborating with Dr. Frisch as we develop our shared vision for Bastyr University."

About Bastyr University

Bastyr University is a nonprofit, private university offering doctoral, graduate, and undergraduate degrees with a multidisciplinary curriculum in science-based natural health and medicine. Recognized globally for its rigorous curriculum and strong research, Bastyr University has campuses in Kenmore, Washington, and San Diego, California, and offers online graduate degrees. Bastyr University faculty educate future leaders in the natural health arts and sciences, with an emphasis on integrating mind, body, spirit, and nature. For more information, please visit http://www.bastyr.edu/

