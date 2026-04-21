Bastyr University Launches 3-Year Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine

Bastyr University offers a three-year Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine (ND) program that maximizes clinical experience and reduces tuition costs. The three-year Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine trains the next generation of integrated care physicians to deliver primary health care for thousands of Americans.
KENMORE, Wash., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bastyr University announces the launch of its three-year Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine (ND) program to prepare the next generation of integrated care physicians to heal patients and improve health care delivery for thousands of Americans.
The inaugural three-year ND class begins Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at the university's Kenmore, Washington and San Diego, California campuses. The accredited Bastyr University 3-Year Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine program embraces a holistic, evidence-based model that trains emerging physicians to prevent illness, diagnose disease, and provide natural and conventional medicine treatments to improve the health of their patients. The three-year ND is a comprehensive, full-time, medical school experience. Doctorate students who enroll in the three-year ND attend courses year-round. By opting into continuous learning that includes attendance during summer quarters, three-year ND students complete core competencies that align with the four-year ND program. In total, three-year ND program students attend 4,102 hours of instruction over 41 weeks of annual learning to earn 270 doctoral degree credits and graduate with their doctorates in naturopathic medicine.
"An accelerated learning schedule can be a good fit for the ambitious learning styles of naturopathic medical students," says Bastyr University President Dr. Joe Pizzorno. "We designed the Bastyr University 3-Year Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine to maximize clinical experience and integrate preparation for the naturopathic medicine board examinations, so our students can move to residency and then into full practice at an achievable pace."
The 3-Year Bastyr University Naturopathic Medicine Doctorate program includes:
- In person clinical observation the first year of medical school.
- Laboratory practicums and simulations.
- Opportunity to join health care research projects.
The first U.S. three-year track medical doctorate programs were established in the 1970s. Today, Bastyr University joins more than 20 other colleges and universities offering three-year medical school doctorate programs including Duke, NYU, Penn State and UC Davis.
Applications for the inaugural cohort are now open. Prospective students of the Bastyr University 3-Year Naturopathic Medicine Doctorate are encouraged to visit bastyr.edu.
About Bastyr University
Bastyr University is a nonprofit, private university offering doctorate, graduate, and undergraduate degrees with a multidisciplinary curriculum in science-based natural health and medicine. Recognized globally for its rigorous curriculum and strong research, Bastyr University has campuses in Kenmore, Washington, and San Diego, California. Bastyr's faculty educates future leaders in the natural health arts and sciences, with an emphasis on integrating mind, body, spirit, and nature. For more information, please visit http://www.bastyr.edu/.
Media Contact
Nicole Francois, Bastyr University, 1 2067994414, [email protected], Bastyr University
SOURCE Bastyr University
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