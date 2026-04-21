Bastyr University Launches 3-Year Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine

"We designed the Bastyr University 3-Year Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine to maximize clinical experience and integrate preparation for the naturopathic medicine board examinations, so our students can move to residency and then into full practice at an achievable pace." Post this

"An accelerated learning schedule can be a good fit for the ambitious learning styles of naturopathic medical students," says Bastyr University President Dr. Joe Pizzorno. "We designed the Bastyr University 3-Year Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine to maximize clinical experience and integrate preparation for the naturopathic medicine board examinations, so our students can move to residency and then into full practice at an achievable pace."

The 3-Year Bastyr University Naturopathic Medicine Doctorate program includes:

In person clinical observation the first year of medical school.

Laboratory practicums and simulations.

Opportunity to join health care research projects.

The first U.S. three-year track medical doctorate programs were established in the 1970s. Today, Bastyr University joins more than 20 other colleges and universities offering three-year medical school doctorate programs including Duke, NYU, Penn State and UC Davis.

Applications for the inaugural cohort are now open. Prospective students of the Bastyr University 3-Year Naturopathic Medicine Doctorate are encouraged to visit bastyr.edu.

About Bastyr University

Bastyr University is a nonprofit, private university offering doctorate, graduate, and undergraduate degrees with a multidisciplinary curriculum in science-based natural health and medicine. Recognized globally for its rigorous curriculum and strong research, Bastyr University has campuses in Kenmore, Washington, and San Diego, California. Bastyr's faculty educates future leaders in the natural health arts and sciences, with an emphasis on integrating mind, body, spirit, and nature. For more information, please visit http://www.bastyr.edu/.

Media Contact

Nicole Francois, Bastyr University, 1 2067994414, [email protected], Bastyr University

SOURCE Bastyr University