Bastyr University Lists Kenmore Washington Campus For Sale

"Like so many systems in our culture, higher education is navigating rapid change," says Bastyr University Board of Trustees Chair Carol Taylor. "It is responsible governance to examine institutional resources, and plan and protect the university for the future so it can remain approachable for students and fulfill its mission to educate the future leaders in the natural health arts and sciences."

Bastyr University's Kenmore campus is 10-miles from downtown Seattle and close to major employers including Microsoft, Amazon, Nintendo, T-Mobile, Pfizer and Phillips Healthcare. Development scenarios include options for affordable, mixed-use, multi-family housing in a village-like setting with access to recreational trails and wetlands.

Once a full or partial sale occurs, Bastyr University leaders plan to relocate to a new campus in the Seattle area for the in-person elements of its natural health arts and sciences programs.

"Bastyr University can create a positive scenario for itself and the Kenmore community," says Bastyr University President Devin Byrd, PhD. "On a new campus Bastyr students gain access to modern laboratories, advanced technology, and amenities for wellbeing. The Kenmore community gains space, and a new partner to develop a mixed-use site, possibly with affordable housing, surrounded by a beautiful park to ensure quality of life."

The university purchased its Kenmore campus from the Archdiocese of Seattle in 2005. Its largest building occupies 175,000 square feet, it is five stories high, and its construction dates to 1954. The university's board and leadership cabinet is exploring a sale of the entire campus, or parts of it to secure the university's financial health and its future.

Founded in Seattle in 1978, Bastyr University is a nonprofit, private university offering the nation's largest Naturopathic Medicine doctorate program, as well doctorate, graduate, undergraduate degrees and certificates in the natural health arts and sciences including Acupuncture and East Asian Medicine, Counseling Psychology, Midwifery, and Nutrition. Recognized globally for its rigorous curriculum and strong research, Bastyr University operates online and has campuses in Kenmore, Washington and San Diego, California. Bastyr University educates the future leaders in the natural health arts and sciences with an emphasis on integrating mind, body, spirit, and nature.

