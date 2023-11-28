Batch & Box Announces New Lineup of Cookie Flavors and Packaging Flourishes for Holiday Season

Special gifting details include new embellishments for Batch & Box's chic packaging, holiday gift bundles and seasonal cookie flavors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Batch & Box, a mission-driven cookie company delivering thoughtful and personalized gifting experiences, today announced its upcoming lineup of holiday flavors, gift box embellishments and new bundles. The holiday add-ons will be available for all orders shipped during the month of December to add an extra festive flair to Batch & Box's handcrafted gourmet cookies.

"Batch & Box was founded out of a passion for delivering thoughtful and personalized gifting experiences through delicious cookies. Our customers purchase Batch & Box because of the time and effort we put into making each cookie by hand and designing chic packaging articulates the love and appreciation that goes along with a gift," said Meghann Smith, founder and chief cookie officer at Batch & Box. "When distance prevents you from hand delivering a gift, extra special touches like festive packaging or delicious seasonal flavors are key. Batch & Box offers nationwide shipping so that our gourmet cookies and beautiful packaging deliver heartfelt joy and delight to everyone on your shopping list."

The December holiday cookie flavor options for this year are the Cocoa Mint and The Ginger. Batch & Box will also offer nationwide shipping for its signature flavors throughout the holiday season.

The Cocoa Mint: A decadent and festive cookie experience for the holidays, the Cocoa mint features a dark chocolate peppermint dough with white chocolate morsels. The cookie is then hand-dipped in white chocolate and dusted with peppermint candy flakes.





The Ginger: A warm nostalgic holiday treat layered with spices and the perfect balance of crisp and chewy textures. The Ginger is a traditional ginger molasses dough with cinnamon morsels, rolled in sugar and drizzled with glaze.

Batch & Box is launching new gift box flourishes to bring an extra festive spirit to gift giving this holiday season. These special embellishments will be available in December.

Seasonal box sleeves with holiday and snowflake prints

Complimentary sprig of greenery with purchase of seasonal box sleeve

Option to opt for a red ribbon instead of Batch & Box's signature black bow

Record a video message to your recipient delivered via a QR code printed on the packaging (available year-round)

A new series of cookie bundles featuring the Batch & Box holiday and signature flavors will also be available for nationwide shipping throughout the month of December in both half-dozen and dozen-sized varieties.

Classic Holiday: The Cocoa Mint, The Ginger, The Classic

Holiday Bundle: The Cocoa Mint, The Ginger

Batch & Box Holiday Sampler: The Cocoa Mint, The Ginger, The Classic, The Doodle, The Gentleman, The Pink Lady

For more details on Batch & Box's holiday lineup, visit https://www.batchandbox.com/collections/shipping

For corporate gifting clients, Batch & Box offers many opportunities to customize the packaging including personalized cards and a QR code for a video message that is printed on the packaging. There are also options for branded box sleeves with a company's logo along with customized font and design to align seamlessly with corporate branding. For more details on corporate gifting, visit https://www.batchandbox.com/pages/copy-of-corporate-gifts.

About Batch & Box

Founded in 2020, Batch & Box is a mission-driven cookie company delivering thoughtful and personalized gifting experiences nationwide. Batch & Box offers the highest quality handcrafted cookies in beautiful packaging, creating unforgettable memories that make friends and loved ones, customers and clients alike, feel seen and cared for. Its customized gift packaging includes a gift message, several box sleeve design options and a personalized video message delivered through a QR code printed directly on the packaging. Batch & Box carefully selects each ingredient to ensure high quality and exceptional flavor and each cookie is made by hand to achieve its signature height. With two stores in the San Diego area, the company ships its baked goods throughout the entire U.S. For more information, visit http://www.batchandbox.com.

