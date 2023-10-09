BatchLeads Enhances Its Real Estate Investing Platform With Tools To Help Investors Find On-Market Deals

"From uncovering deeply discounted off-market properties to identifying undervalued on-market listings, BatchLeads offers the data and tools investors need to find, connect, and close on- and off-market leads." BatchService CEO Jesse Burrell Tweet this

Available with all plans, the new on-market tools are designed to help users simplify the real estate lead generation process, find the highest-quality leads faster, and eliminate unnecessary software subscriptions.

Lead finder - This new feature is the fastest way to build on- and off-market lead lists. Use filters like equity, preforeclosure, and lien type to find off-market leads or apply filters like days on market, deal potential, and ARV discount to find profitable on-market investments.

Nationwide real estate data - Real-time listing data for the top housing markets across the United States allows users to quickly find undervalued active listings, target canceled and expired listings, and use sold data to generate more accurate comps.

allows users to quickly find undervalued active listings, target canceled and expired listings, and use sold data to generate more accurate comps. Agent outreach - The nationwide directory includes more than 1.2 millions active agents, accurate contact information, and a range of search criteria to help users find the right agents to partner with.

Quick filter stacking - Users can now apply any number of the 16 popular quick filters to build lead lists with multiple distress factors or combine distress factors with status indicators to reveal which properties are most likely to be sold soon.

With in-app skip tracing that offers industry-leading right-party contact rates and an integrated softphone or seamless BatchDialer integration, users have the tools they need to find homeowners fast and connect with them without ever leaving BatchLeads.

"As market conditions change, we recognize investors need an arsenal of tools and strategies to thrive," added Jesse Burrell. "From uncovering deeply discounted off-market properties to identifying undervalued on-market listings, BatchLeads offers the data and tools investors need to find, connect, and close on- and off-market leads."

ABOUT BATCHSERVICE

BatchService is a self-funded real estate data and technology company that empowers businesses with advanced property intelligence. Our market-leading property and homeowner data gives businesses visibility into new opportunities and powers our industry-defining product portfolio. Businesses across the industry rely on our technology to optimize lead generation, enhance marketing campaigns, evaluate deals, and engage with property owners first.

Media Contact

Paul Arnhold, BatchService, 1 8162147783, [email protected], www.batchleads.io

