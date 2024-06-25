Bates Homes Brings New Homes to RidgeWater Neighborhood in Klamath Falls

"RidgeWater presents an exciting new opportunity for us as the location is exceptional and aligns perfectly with our family-owned company values," said Fred Bates, Jr., president of Bates Homes. Post this

"RidgeWater presents an exciting new opportunity for us as the location is exceptional and aligns perfectly with our family-owned company values," said Fred Bates, Jr., president of Bates Homes. "The Klamath Falls area also presents remarkable economic growth and positive strides to improve the region in recent years."

Bates Homes carefully chooses sites for upcoming neighborhoods, considering factors such as accessibility, the appeal of the living environment, recreational opportunities, a robust employment foundation, and options that promote a healthy lifestyle. RidgeWater encompasses all these features along with distinctive characteristics and a remarkable natural environment, establishing it as a great destination for families and individuals seeking a more balanced lifestyle.

Bates Homes at RidgeWater will showcase single and two-story homes with thoughtfully designed spaces, meticulously crafted by the renowned architectural design firm William Hezmalhalch. Buyers will have an array of options and layouts that cater to their lifestyle. Select homesites will also offer carriage homes and additional garage spaces for added convenience.

The gated community of RidgeWater will offer residents a seamless transition into luxurious living. The complete amenities and signature features package sets a new standard in the industry, ensuring that each home is equipped with top-tier elements. From superior appliances, quartz countertops, and luxury vinyl plank flooring to high-end fixtures and cabinets, the attention to detail provides an unparalleled custom-style feel. These features are stylish and incorporate leading design principles, cutting-edge energy-efficiencies, and modern technology.

Bates Homes is poised to elevate the living experience in the Klamath Falls area, bringing a

perfect blend of value, privacy, and convenience. Sales information is now available and unlike the build time of fully custom homes, these open concept luxury homes will have a five to six month build time from start of construction.

For more information or to join the interest list, visit bateshomes.com/ridgewater

About Bates Homes

Bates Homes is a family-owned luxury home builder based in northern Nevada. With a track record of successfully developing and constructing luxury residential communities in California, Nevada, Montana, and Idaho, Bates Homes' conscientious approach to homebuilding is characterized by high-quality construction and an unwavering attention to detail. This commitment underscores its dedication to crafting residences of exceptional value, providing an unparalleled opportunity for all its residents. Bates Homes' commitment to creating enduring environments that withstand the test of time is evident in each of their meticulously planned neighborhoods. For more information about Bates Homes, visit bateshomes.com

