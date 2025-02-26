BATS Wireless and EdgeQ Partner to Deliver America First Converged 4G and 5G CBRS Radios

Organizations deploying CBRS private wireless networks need future-ready, TAA-compliant solutions. With the ECHO 401 & 405, customers can deploy LTE today, leveraging its cost-effective ecosystem, while seamlessly running 5G now or later—no hardware replacement needed. Post this

The solution is engineered to provide:

True Software-Defined Flexibility – A single hardware and software platform capable of running 4G LTE, 5G, and AI with simple software-driven transitions.

Optimized for CBRS – Native support for 3.55-3.7 GHz with advanced multi-carrier, multi-band aggregation and spectrum intelligence.

Mission-Critical US Manufacturing & Support – Fully assembled, integrated, and supported by BATS Wireless in the US, ensuring compliance with federal acquisition security requirements.

Scalable Power & Performance – Featuring 4x4 MIMO for enhanced throughput, low-power indoor compliance for efficient operation, and high-power outdoor performance for extended coverage and superior link reliability.

Future-Proof Network Investment – While customers choose 4G to align with current ecosystem constraints, they are planning for 5G deployments. The ECHO 401 and 405 provide a seamless upgrade path, allowing them to invest in infrastructure once and evolve their network over time.

"Organizations looking to deploy private wireless networks need solutions that match today's needs while preparing for tomorrow's 5G landscape," said Jeramey Franklin, VP of Marketing and Integrated Product Solutions at BATS Wireless. "With the ECHO 401 & 405, our customers no longer have to choose between 4G and 5G at the time of purchase. They can deploy LTE today, taking advantage of its extensive and cost-effective end-device ecosystem, and run 5G at the same time, or in the future—without replacing their hardware."

EdgeQ's award-winning 4G+5G "Base Station-on-a-Chip" powers the ECHO 401 & 405, enabling a purely software-programmable and configurable baseband that delivers dynamic spectrum management, interference mitigation, and ultra-low latency performance. Unlike conventional radios, EdgeQ's technology brings telecom-grade RAN intelligence into a compact, power-efficient package, dramatically simplifying network management, orchestration, and scaling.

"BATS leverages EdgeQ's innovative silicon design to create a single chip 4G+5G solution that meets the stringent and evolving federal acquisition and security requirements," said Edward Wu, Head of Marketing at EdgeQ. "The ECHO 401 & 405 is the first of many innovations from our collaboration, offering federal, defense, and enterprise customers a future-ready, mission-critical wireless infrastructure."

The ECHO 401 and 405 are the first in a roadmap of US-based private wireless solutions. Future radios in development will cover multiple frequencies, power levels, and use cases, including tactical all-in-one radios and macrocell solutions for both high-mobility and fixed network deployments.

"Indiana has a long tradition of leading in technology and manufacturing. The launch of the ECHO 401 and 405 radios showcases how American innovation continues to drive secure, cutting-edge solutions for our nation's communications infrastructure", said BATS Board Member Major General Erika Steuterman, USAF (Retired), "I commend BATS Wireless and EdgeQ for their commitment to America and ensuring that our critical networks remain secure, reliable, and ready for the future."

The ECHO 401 and 405 will be available for commercial and government customers in Q2 & Q3 2025. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.batswireless.com.

About BATS Wireless

BATS Wireless (BATS) provides advanced software and hardware solutions for wireless broadband networks, specializing in automated microwave tracking and stabilization. BATS enables rapid deployment of fixed and mobile broadband networks across defense, industrial automation, and private 5G environments. With a focus on US-based manufacturing and support, BATS delivers high-performance, resilient connectivity for mission-critical applications. Learn more at www.batswireless.com.

About EdgeQ

EdgeQ is redefining private wireless infrastructure with the industry's first fully programmable, AI-powered 5G silicon platform. By integrating compute, connectivity, and AI into a cloud-native, software-defined architecture, EdgeQ enables enterprises, telcos, and governments to deploy cost-effective, high-performance private 5G networks. EdgeQ is headquartered in Silicon Valley California. Learn more at www.edgeq.io.

Media Contact

Linda Hwang, BATS Wireless, 1 3175004504, [email protected], www.batswireless.com

