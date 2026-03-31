Batshaw Foundation Hosts 'Risk to Resilience - A Party with Purpose' Fundraising Event

All proceeds to fund programs that directly support youth at risk, in care and formerly in care

MONTREAL, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Batshaw Youth and Family Centres Foundation (Batshaw Foundation), whose mission is to empower the vulnerable children, youth and families served by Youth Protection and related services, today proudly announced 'Risk to Resilience – A Party with Purpose' – an event to raise funds for at-risk youth.

This year's fundraiser will take place on Thursday, April 16 from 6:00 PM at new venue Le Richmond, 377 Richmond St., in Griffintown.

Guests will enjoy a sumptuous cocktail dinatoire, a performance by comedian Nazeer Khan – host and producer of Comedy Cave MTL, a raffle grand prize of two business class tickets to anywhere Air Canada flies in North America or the Caribbean and a silent auction, including Montreal Canadiens tickets directly behind the bench.

"We are proud to present 'Risk to Resilience – A Party with Purpose' this year," says Bisma Ansari, Board President, Batshaw Foundation. "Funds raised will directly support youth as they transition into adulthood – often without the safety net many of us take for granted. This includes tangible support, such as rent assistance, groceries, basic furnishings and public transit, as well as scholarships, certification programs and access to our Stay in School program and employment opportunities. With the growing number of youths served last year, the need is more critical than ever. On behalf of the Foundation, I would like to thank our sponsors, partners and supporters for coming together to make a meaningful difference."

Tickets:

General Admission: $250 (with $175 tax receipt)

35 years of age and under, and Batshaw staff: $150 (with $75 tax receipt)

Available online at: https://batshawfoundation.kindful.com/e/risk-to-resilience-a-party-with-purpose

About Batshaw Youth and Family Centres

Batshaw Youth and Family Centres (now part of Santé Québec) provide services to children and their families in situations of neglect, abuse, abandonment and when youth display extremely troubling behaviour. All services are mandated by the Quebec Youth Protection Act and other applicable legislation. Most children are helped in their own home, while others are entrusted to extended family, placed in foster families or in residential care, and some are adopted. Batshaw Centres serve Anglophone and Allophone communities on the island of Montreal, the Montreal Jewish community in both official languages and provide residential placement services to English-speaking youth from all regions of Quebec.

About the Batshaw Youth and Family Centres Foundation

The Batshaw Youth and Family Centres Foundation is a charitable organization whose mission is to empower the vulnerable children, youth and families served by Youth Protection and other services for youth in difficulty, by providing them with funding, tools and opportunities so that they can unlock their potential and achieve success — now and into the future. Founded in 1978, the Foundation has a long history of providing financial support, where public funds are not available, to those served by the Batshaw Youth and Family Centres. For more information, please visit www.batshawfoundation.ca

Media Contact:

Mark Lowe, PRagmatic Communications

mark.lowe(at)pragcom.com / (514) 576-2519

SOURCE Batshaw Foundation