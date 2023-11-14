Batshaw Foundation Names Ayisha Issa First-Ever Ambassador

Star of CTV's Transplant experienced challenging adolescence and directly benefited from Batshaw's services

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Batshaw Youth and Family Centres Foundation (Batshaw Foundation), which provides direct support to clients of Batshaw Youth and Family Centres (Batshaw), today named Canadian television and film actor Ayisha Issa as its first-ever Ambassador.

Born in Montreal, Ayisha is celebrated for her roles in English- and French-language television series and films, including her portrayal of Dr. June Curtis in Transplant, the CTV medical drama now in its fourth season. Last year, she won the 'Canadian Screen Award' for 'Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series' for this role.

Ayisha faced challenges in her adolescence and consequently experienced Batshaw's services firsthand. Determined and resilient, Ayisha got into sports, continued her studies and found a way through a very difficult time. Today, Ayisha is a passionate advocate for youth in-care and children at-risk. She understands the importance of empowering and nurturing these young individuals. Her unique life experience illustrates the remarkable outcomes that may occur when youths facing adversity are given the necessary tools and support to overcome major obstacles.

As Batshaw Foundation Ambassador, Ayisha is committed to helping vulnerable youth reach their full potential. Through advocacy, outreach and collaboration, Ayisha will play a vital role in helping break the stigma of being a former youth in care. She will also increase awareness of the Batshaw Foundation's ongoing work and success in support of children, youth and families. Additionally, Ayisha will join Batshaw's Youth Advisory Council, where she will serve as an advocate for Batshaw clients.

"We are delighted to welcome Ayisha to the Batshaw Foundation," says Wendy Khan, Executive Director, Batshaw Foundation. "Her extraordinary journey, commitment, perseverance and vision make her a uniquely qualified advocate for at-risk youth. Ayisha is an inspiration to everyone at Batshaw."

"I am honoured to be joining the Batshaw Foundation," adds Ayisha Issa. "As Ambassador, I would like to tell vulnerable youth that hope and resilience – combined with the right support – can change lives. I understand this because I am living proof that bright and promising futures are real possibilities."

About the Batshaw Foundation

The Batshaw Youth and Family Centres Foundation (Batshaw Foundation) is a charitable organization whose mission is to empower the vulnerable children, youth and families served by youth protection and other services for youth in difficulty, by providing them with funding, tools and opportunities so that they can unlock their potential and achieve success — now and into the future. Founded in 1978, the Batshaw Foundation has a long history of providing financial support, where public funds are not available, to those served by the Batshaw Youth and Family Centres. Through various fundraising initiatives and the generosity of its community, the Batshaw Foundation funds programs in the following areas: family emergency and prevention, well-being, education and employability, and aging out of care. To learn more about the Batshaw Foundation, please visit www.batshawfoundation.ca

