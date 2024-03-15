Batsheva Organization Stands in Solidarity With Israel Against Antisemitism

1,000 Fortune 500 Female CEOs and Notable Influencers Convened in NYC to Amplify Their Voices at The Inaugural Empowered Voices - United Hearts Gala
NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the face of a troubling surge in global antisemitism, BATSHEVA, an organization dedicated to empowering Jewish women leaders who are making a global impact, hosted the pivotal Empowered Voices - United Hearts Gala on Monday, March 11, at the Glasshouse in NYC. The event served as a powerful platform to amplify the voices of these leaders, a crucial step in the ongoing battle against antisemitism.
Speaking of voices, "Never Again is NOW!" - echoed at intervals throughout the evening as Shani and May Yerushalmi started the evening by sharing the stories of 19 hostages, including their sister Eden Yerushalmi. This 24-year-old woman was abducted on October 7 at the Nova Music Festival in Israel, whom they have not heard from in 157 days.
"We are immensely grateful for all the support that we have received; this event is very emotional and empowering for us. It gives me strength to keep going and warms my heart." - Shani Yerushalmi.
The BATSHEVA organization took the opportunity to honor several individuals who have significantly contributed to raising awareness. These included Madison Headrick (Model & Care.e.on Founder), Danielle Bernstein (WeWoreWhat, Founder), Emily Austin (TV Personality, Host of the Hoop Chat), Stacy Lilien & Rebecca Hessel Cohen (President & Founder of LoveShackFancy), Tanya Zuckerbrot (F-Factor, Founder), Chagit Leviev (Leviev Group USA, President & CEO), Samantha Ettus (Creator of 2024 New Year; New Voices Campaign), and prominent Jewish Influencer and pro- Israel activist Lizzy Savetsky. Their dedicated efforts have been instrumental in combating antisemitism.
Sarah Rotenstreich, Founder of the BATSHEVA Organization, said - "We must join in solidarity with Israel and demonstrate our pride in our Jewish people. Women possess an inherent strength that ignites inspiration, drives change, and fosters genuine transformation. In times of darkness, we hold the power to be the light. Together, we will continue to stand strong and united in our prayers and work for the hostages to be released immediately!"
Despite the profound global silence, the BATSHEVA Organization and its network remain committed to amplifying their voices. They concluded the evening with a prayer and candlelight moment, acknowledging all courageous women worldwide and calling for increased goodness and kindness.
For press and media inquiries, please reach out to BATSHEVA or click the contact button.
ABOUT: The BATSHEVA Organization was founded on Jewish values and inner purpose, providing motivational support to empower the modern, accomplished woman toward C-level positions and create a mentorship and support network for women founders. To support and learn more, visit https://batsheva.tv.
