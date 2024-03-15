Batsheva Organization Stands in Solidarity With Israel Against Antisemitism

"We must join in solidarity with Israel and demonstrate our pride in our Jewish people. Women possess an inherent strength that ignites inspiration, drives change and fosters genuine transformation. In times of darkness, we hold the power to be the light. " Post this

"We are immensely grateful for all the support that we have received; this event is very emotional and empowering for us. It gives me strength to keep going and warms my heart." - Shani Yerushalmi.

The BATSHEVA organization took the opportunity to honor several individuals who have significantly contributed to raising awareness. These included Madison Headrick (Model & Care.e.on Founder), Danielle Bernstein (WeWoreWhat, Founder), Emily Austin (TV Personality, Host of the Hoop Chat), Stacy Lilien & Rebecca Hessel Cohen (President & Founder of LoveShackFancy), Tanya Zuckerbrot (F-Factor, Founder), Chagit Leviev (Leviev Group USA, President & CEO), Samantha Ettus (Creator of 2024 New Year; New Voices Campaign), and prominent Jewish Influencer and pro- Israel activist Lizzy Savetsky. Their dedicated efforts have been instrumental in combating antisemitism.

Sarah Rotenstreich, Founder of the BATSHEVA Organization, said - "We must join in solidarity with Israel and demonstrate our pride in our Jewish people. Women possess an inherent strength that ignites inspiration, drives change, and fosters genuine transformation. In times of darkness, we hold the power to be the light. Together, we will continue to stand strong and united in our prayers and work for the hostages to be released immediately!"

Despite the profound global silence, the BATSHEVA Organization and its network remain committed to amplifying their voices. They concluded the evening with a prayer and candlelight moment, acknowledging all courageous women worldwide and calling for increased goodness and kindness.

ABOUT: The BATSHEVA Organization was founded on Jewish values and inner purpose, providing motivational support to empower the modern, accomplished woman toward C-level positions and create a mentorship and support network for women founders. To support and learn more, visit https://batsheva.tv.

