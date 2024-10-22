Battison Honda in Oklahoma City Adds the 2025 Honda Odyssey to Its Lineup

Buyers in or around Oklahoma City Can Now Buy the 2025 Honda Odyssey at Battison Honda

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Battison Honda, a prominent dealership in Oklahoma City, has announced the addition of the 2025 Honda Odyssey to its inventory. The latest version of Hondas renowned minivan is now available, bringing cutting-edge technology, updated design features and reliable performance for families seeking a versatile vehicle.

Entering its third decade of production, the Honda Odyssey stands out in the minivan segment, offering comfort, convenience and innovation. The 2025 model introduces several enhancements, including a refreshed exterior with a redesigned front grille, larger blacked-out surrounds for the fog lamps and a sleek rear bumper inspired by the Acura NSX. Two new color options—Solar Silver Metallic and Smoke Blue Pearl—add a contemporary touch to the minivan's modern aesthetic.

The Odysseys performance remains strong with its proven V-6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering consistent power and efficiency that families can depend on. Hondas Magic Slide seat system provides flexible seating arrangements inside the cabin, making long journeys more comfortable and family-friendly.

Regarding technology, the 2025 Honda Odyssey steps up its game with new features designed to enhance the driving experience. Standard amenities now include a rear-seat entertainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument display and a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen. For rear passengers, the minivan also boasts an all-new, larger 12.8-inch entertainment screen, ideal for keeping everyone entertained on the road.

Additionally, the Battison Honda dealership also has a separate service department that takes care of any automotive needs. From complicated engine repair to routine oil changes and maintenance, their team is well trained. Their state-of-the-art service department is composed of 32 service bays and an express service area to serve their customers better.

Customers can discover the latest Honda vehicles, special offers and exclusive deals at Battison Honda by visiting https://www.battisonhonda.com/. For detailed information on the 2025 Honda Odyssey or other new Honda models, they can drop by the dealership located at 8700 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 or contact them directly at 405-495-5800.

Media Contact

Artie Brylev, Battison Honda, 405-495-5800, [email protected], https://www.battisonhonda.com/

SOURCE Battison Honda