Battison Honda Welcomes the New 2025 Honda Pilot to Oklahoma City Showroom

Drivers in and around Oklahoma City can buy the new 2025 Honda Pilot at the Battison Honda dealership.

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Battison Honda, a premier Honda dealership in Oklahoma City, is thrilled to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2025 Honda Pilot in its showroom. The latest iteration of this popular midsize SUV boasts a range of upgrades, making it an even more compelling choice for families and adventure seekers. With a blend of sophisticated design, impressive capabilities, cutting-edge safety systems and intuitive technology, the 2025 Honda Pilot is all set to raise the bar for midsize SUVs. Customers are invited to Battison Honda to experience its outstanding features through exhilarating test drives.

The 2025 Honda Pilot delivers a powerful yet fuel-efficient driving experience. The 3.5-liter V6 engine generates 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque for an impressive performance. The 10-speed automatic transmission system and available Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4™) all-wheel drive system ensure dynamic handling and stability across various driving conditions.

Prioritizing user-friendly technology, the 2025 Honda Pilot features a 9-inch touchscreen display and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster for seamless control. Equipped with the Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with Voice Recognition and real-time traffic updates, it ensures the drivers stay on track with confidence.

Family comfort remains a key focus for the 2025 Pilot. Its spacious interior offers ample legroom and headroom, versatile second-row captain's chairs provide ample comfort, while the one-touch power panoramic moonroof enhances the cabin's atmosphere. The CabinTalk™ in-car PA system comes in handy for clear communication throughout the vehicle, ensuring everyone stays connected during the journey.

Customers can discover the latest Honda vehicles, special offers and exclusive deals at Battison Honda by visiting battisonhonda.com. For detailed information on the 2025 Honda Pilot or other new Honda models, they can drop by the dealership located at 8700 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 or contact them directly at 405-495-5800.

