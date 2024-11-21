BattlBox Announces Winner of BattlGames Survival Challenge - $25,000 Grand Prize Awarded

"The contestants delivered an incredible performance, and through the YouTube mini series, viewers can watch Jeremy Buffington's journey to becoming the champion firsthand," said John Roman, CEO of BattlBox. Post this

A YouTube mini series, which premiered on Nov. 6, captured every thrilling moment, giving viewers an inside look at the determination displayed by each contestant. Fans can now watch the final episode, which aired on Nov. 20, where the grand prize winner was unveiled. The series not only highlights the intense survival challenges, but also showcases the competitors' resilience as they push their limits to win the prize. To celebrate all the participants, every contestant went home with a custom duffel bag filled with over $1,000 worth of gear. Additionally, contestants who placed second through sixth, received cash prizes along with their swag bags.

"This experience has been invaluable, and I want to thank everyone who made it possible. I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to compete in the first-ever BattlGames, and winning the $25,000 is not just a recognition of my efforts but new motivation to keep pushing my skills further," said Jeremy Buffington, the 2024 BattlGames champion. "A portion of my winnings will be donated to Operation Jackson County Veteran because supporting those who defend our freedom is something I deeply believe in."

Jeremy Buffington, a seasoned outdoorsman with a background in hunting, fishing and bushcraft, has been honing his survival skills from a young age and now passes that knowledge on to his children. His experience in the infantry with the U.S. Army gave him an edge in BattlGames, where his strong survival background made him a stand out competitor throughout the two-day event.

Fans can watch the full trailer for the BattlGames YouTube series here. To see all the action, all episodes of BattlGames are available to stream on YouTube here. Sign up for the BattlBox newsletter on the BattlGames homepage to get notified when the 2025 BattlGames participant application opens. To learn more about BattlBox and sign up for a subscription that offers access to exclusive survival gear and potential participation in future competitions, visit battlbox.com.

BattlBox has been uniting over 150,000 like-minded survivalists and outdoor enthusiasts since 2015, fostering an active community of adventure seekers. Hand-picked by BattlBox's expert team of survivalists, members of the #1 adventure subscription box receive outdoor, survival, EDC and other cool gear at a substantial value. Today, it has 20,000 active members and BattlBox has shipped over 1 million boxes. Fueled by a team that genuinely embraces the ethos of the brand and lifestyle, BattlBox is dedicated to providing members with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the wild through exclusive content, events, curated boxes and online groups. To learn more about BattlBox, visit battlbox.com.

BattlGames is a fierce survival competition hosted by BattlBox, an active community dedicated to bringing like-minded adventure seekers, survivalists and outdoor enthusiasts together since 2015. Held on September 13 and 14 in Savannah, Ga., the intense two-day competition will gather 10 challenge seekers to showcase their skills in Land Navigation, Set Up Camp, Medical Emergency Response, Knife Skills with martial artist and TV personality Doug Marcaida, and Return to Safety and Engage a Target. A $25,000 cash prize awaits the winner of this five-round contest. To enter for a chance to participate and find more information on BattlBox's mission to unite individuals who share a passion for preparedness and life-saving skills, visit BattlBox.com.

