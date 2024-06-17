BattlBox Calls on Outdoor Adventure and Thrill Seekers for Epic 'BattlGames' Survival Challenge

"This competition isn't just about individual talent; it's about celebrating our collective knowledge and the gear that helps us thrive in nature." Post this

Event 1: Land Navigation – Contestants will navigate Georgia's dense woods, using only a map and compass to find various predesignated hidden points.

Event 2: Set Up Camp – Contestants, paired in teams of two, must collaborate to set up a campsite. They will need sharp communication skills to pitch a tent, start a fire, and purify water swiftly. The slowest team will not advance to the next round, adding pressure for the next challenge.

Event 3: Medical Emergency – Competitors must handle a medical emergency, stabilizing a "hemorrhaging" casualty using provided equipment and transporting them to a safe zone.

Event 4: Knife Skills – Led by Doug Marcaida , martial artist, renowned TV personality and head judge of Forged in Fire, competitors face tests slicing through rope, fruit, paper, water bottles, and a ballistic zombie dummy. Marcaida is the head judge, deciding who advances to the final round.

Event 5: Return to Safety and Engage a Target – In the final showdown, the last two contestants face off head-to-head. They'll swiftly pack camp, load up a kayak, cross water, then use a firearm to hit a target. First hit wins the BattlGames championship.

"Our aim with BattlGames is to create a milestone where our community can come together and share their passion," said John Roman, CEO at BattlBox. "With thousands of expected applicants, we look forward to bringing people from all over the country to Savannah, united by their love for the outdoors. This competition isn't just about individual talent; it's about celebrating our collective knowledge and the gear that helps us thrive in nature."

Sign up for a BattlBox membership for a chance to participate in BattlGames. Alternatively, adventurists can enter for free at BattlBox.com. Now until July 31, entrants are eligible for a $5,000 Ultimate Outdoor Gear Prize Package giveaway sponsored by Business Connect Adventure, FOX Knives, MTN OPS, My Medic, Ballistic Dummy Lab, GRAYL, Rockagator, Powertac, and more. For additional information about the contest, review the Terms and Conditions.

About BattlBox

BattlBox has been uniting over 150,000 like-minded survivalists and outdoor enthusiasts since 2015, fostering an active community of adventure seekers. Hand-picked by BattlBox's expert team of survivalists, members of the #1 adventure subscription box receive outdoor, survival, EDC and other cool gear at a substantial value. Today, it has 20,000 active members and BattlBox has shipped over 1 million boxes. Fueled by a team that genuinely embraces the ethos of the brand and lifestyle, BattlBox is dedicated to providing members with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the wild through exclusive content, events, curated boxes and online groups. To learn more about BattlBox, visit BattlBox.com.

About BattlGames

BattlGames is a fierce survival competition hosted by BattlBox, an active community dedicated to bringing like-minded adventure seekers, survivalists and outdoor enthusiasts together since 2015. Held on September 13 and 14 in Savannah, Ga., the intense two-day competition will gather 10 challenge seekers to showcase their skills in Land Navigation, Set Up Camp, Medical Emergency Response, Knife Skills with martial artist and TV personality Doug Marcaida, and Return to Safety and Engage a Target. A $25,000 cash prize awaits the winner of this five-round contest. To enter for a chance to participate and find more information on BattlBox's mission to unite individuals who share a passion for preparedness and life-saving skills, visit BattlBox.com.

Media Contact

