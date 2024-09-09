BattlBox Reveals BattlGames Contestants: Meet the Elite Survivalists Competing for $25,000

"Watching these BattlBox members put their skills to the test will be a fantastic experience for everyone involved," said John Roman, CEO of BattlBox. "We couldn't be more excited about BattlGames and giving away $25,000 to the winner." Post this

Meet the Contestants:

Travis Perry , Knoxville, Tenn. : Competing to refine his bushcraft and survival skills.

, : Competing to refine his bushcraft and survival skills. Lonnie Pope , Florence, S.C. : Testing his military and outdoor skills after 28 years of service.

, : Testing his military and outdoor skills after 28 years of service. Christopher Morris , Fountain Inn, S.C. : Entering for the thrill of competition and his passion for adventure.

, : Entering for the thrill of competition and his passion for adventure. Clayton Butchart , Fort St. John, British Columbia , Canada, Canada : Joining for fun and to connect with the BattlBox community, leveraging his outdoor experience.

, , Canada, : Joining for fun and to connect with the BattlBox community, leveraging his outdoor experience. Shawn Perry , Bernville, Pa. : Competing to show his kids the value of survival skills beyond video games.

, : Competing to show his kids the value of survival skills beyond video games. Jeremy Buffington , Ravenswood, W.Va. : Combining his infantry background with his lifelong bushcraft skills to teach his children.

, : Combining his infantry background with his lifelong bushcraft skills to teach his children. Jeffery Thomas , Tulsa, Okla. : Competing to relive fond memories of fishing, camping, sailing and shooting with his family.

, : Competing to relive fond memories of fishing, camping, sailing and shooting with his family. Rick Jamison , Tucson, Ariz. : Testing his bushcraft and survival skills, drawing on his Army experience and kinesiology studies.

, : Testing his bushcraft and survival skills, drawing on his Army experience and kinesiology studies. Tim Hendrickson , Lewistown, Mont. : Using his Air Force background and hunting experience in the competition.

, : Using his Air Force background and hunting experience in the competition. Brent Munyon, College Station, Texas : Seeking to meet new people and engage in diverse activities, leveraging his extensive military and outdoor experience.

To catch updates from the weekend, follow BattlBox on Instagram @battlbox. Winners will be posted on BattlBox's YouTube channel 2-3 weeks after the event. For more information and a detailed overview of BattlGames, or to subscribe to your own monthly BattlBox, visit BattlBox.com.

About BattlBox

BattlBox has been uniting over 150,000 like-minded survivalists and outdoor enthusiasts since 2015, fostering an active community of adventure seekers. Hand-picked by BattlBox's expert team of survivalists, members of the #1 adventure subscription box receive outdoor, survival, EDC and other cool gear at a substantial value. Today, it has 20,000 active members and BattlBox has shipped over 1 million boxes. Fueled by a team that genuinely embraces the ethos of the brand and lifestyle, BattlBox is dedicated to providing members with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the wild through exclusive content, events, curated boxes and online groups. To learn more about BattlBox, visit BattlBox.com.

About BattlGames

BattlGames is a fierce survival competition hosted by BattlBox, an active community dedicated to bringing like-minded adventure seekers, survivalists and outdoor enthusiasts together since 2015. Held on September 13 and 14 in Savannah, Ga., the intense two-day competition will gather 10 challenge seekers to showcase their skills in Land Navigation, Set Up Camp, Medical Emergency Response, Knife Skills with martial artist and TV personality Doug Marcaida, and Return to Safety and Engage a Target. A $25,000 cash prize awaits the winner of this five-round contest. To enter for a chance to participate and find more information on BattlBox's mission to unite individuals who share a passion for preparedness and life-saving skills, visit BattlBox.com.

Media Contact

Eliza Kjar, Palmer Public Inc., 1 7125517774, [email protected], https://palmerpublic.com/

SOURCE BattlBox