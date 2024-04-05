Battle Born Brain and Spine Introduces Amplify DualPortal Endoscopic Surgery - Revolutionizing Spine Care in Northern Nevada

"This advanced technique represents a significant leap forward in spine care, offering our patients the benefits of ultra-minimally invasive surgery with the same level of precision and effectiveness as traditional open procedures," says Dr. Rajamand. Post this

"We are thrilled to bring Amplify DualPortal Endoscopic Surgery to Northern Nevada," said Dr. Rajamand. "This advanced technique represents a significant leap forward in spine care, offering our patients the benefits of minimally invasive surgery with the same level of precision and effectiveness as traditional open procedures."

At Battle Born Brain and Spine, patients can expect personalized care, state-of-the-art facilities, and a commitment to excellence in neurosurgical treatment. The introduction of Amplify Dualportal Endoscopic Surgery further solidifies the practice's reputation as a leader in innovative spine care in the region.

For more information about Amplify DualPortal Endoscopic Surgery at Battle Born Brain and Spine, please visit https://www.battlebornbrainandspine.com/ or contact (775) 445-6622.

About Battle Born Brain and Spine:

Battle Born Brain and Spine is a premier neurosurgical practice in Northern Nevada, dedicated to providing exceptional care for patients with complex brain and spine conditions. Led by Dr. Rajamand the practice offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical treatments tailored to each patient's unique needs.

https://amplifysurgical.com/

dualPortal® Endoscopic Approach

The dualPortal ® solution is a novel two-portal endoscopic approach to the spine that allows surgeons to easily learn and perform a wider array of lumbar spine procedures than with the conventional one-portal technique.

dualPortal® is a versatile and powerful technique in which the decoupling of the endoscopic camera from the surgical instruments allows for greater flexibility and enhanced visualization of the spinal anatomy.

is a versatile and powerful technique in which the decoupling of the endoscopic camera from the surgical instruments allows for greater flexibility and enhanced visualization of the spinal anatomy. It also provides flexibility to perform endoscopic lumbar fusions with the dualX® Dual Expanding Interbody Fusion System.

1. **Minimally Invasive Approach**: Amplify DualPortal is a minimally invasive technique for spine surgery, which typically results in smaller incisions, reduced damage to surrounding tissues, and faster recovery times compared to traditional open surgeries.

2. **DualPortal Design**: the procedure involves two entry points or portals for the endoscope and surgical instruments, allowing for enhanced visualization and precision during the surgery.

3. **Advanced Technology**: The technique may utilize advanced endoscopic tools and imaging technology to provide surgeons with a detailed view of the spine, enabling them to perform intricate procedures with greater accuracy.

4. **Improved Patient Outcomes**: Patients undergoing Amplify DualPortal surgery experience benefits such as reduced postoperative pain, shorter hospital stays, quicker return to daily activities, and potentially lower risks of complications compared to conventional spine surgeries.

5. **Specialized Expertise**: Surgeons performing Amplify DualPortal procedures are be highly trained and experienced in endoscopic spine surgery techniques, ensuring optimal results and patient safety.

SOURCE Battle Born Brain and Spine