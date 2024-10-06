Baucor Expands into CNC Tools Market with New Line of Precision Mills, Taps, Reamers, Drills, and More

"We are excited to extend our expertise into the CNC machining market, backed by Norck's strong technical infrastructure. Baucor's new CNC tools will deliver innovative solutions that meet our clients' most demanding needs." – Faruk Guney, Director of Norck and Baucor. Post this

BAUCOR® CNC Tools Lineup

BAUCOR®'s new CNC product line features some of the most commonly used tools in the industry, along with many more options to ensure full customization for different machining needs:

BAUCOR® End Mills

Available in ball nose, corner radius, and standard types, ideal for milling operations in a variety of materials, BAUCOR® End Mills offer long tool life and consistent precision across applications. Many other types, such as high-speed and multi-flute end mills, are also available to suit specific machining needs.

Explore more about BAUCOR® CNC End Mills here.

BAUCOR® CNC Taps

Including spiral flute, straight flute, and bottoming taps for efficient threading, BAUCOR® CNC Taps ensure smooth cutting performance. Many other specialty taps are available to handle a broad spectrum of materials and threading requirements.

Learn more about BAUCOR® CNC Taps here.

BAUCOR® CNC Reamers

BAUCOR® CNC Reamers, available in adjustable, spiral-flute, and straight-flute designs, provide precise hole sizing and finishing. Additionally, specialized reamers such as carbide-tipped and high-speed reamers are also offered for more demanding tasks.

Read more about BAUCOR® CNC Reamers here.

BAUCOR® CNC Drills and Drill Bits

Twist drills and brad point drills are designed for fast and accurate drilling with excellent chip evacuation. Many other drill variations, including center and step drills, are also offered to meet diverse drilling needs.

Discover BAUCOR® CNC Drills here.

Norck's Precision at the Core

BAUCOR®'s parent companies, Norck Inc (Irvine, California, USA) and Norck GmbH (Frankfurt, Germany), play a critical role in supporting this product line. With expertise in CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication, Norck is well-positioned to ensure that BAUCOR® CNC tools meet the highest industry standards. Norck serves industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and robotics, guaranteeing top-tier support for BAUCOR®'s expansion into the CNC market.

Learn more about Norck at www.norck.com.

Industrial Blades and Wear-Resistant Parts

In addition to CNC tools, BAUCOR® continues to lead the market with its high-performance industrial blades. These blades are widely used in packaging, food processing, and material conversion industries. Many other blade types, including circular slitting, straight, and serrated blades, are available to meet the needs of various applications.

Explore BAUCOR® industrial blades here.

Medical Blades

BAUCOR®'s expertise also extends to medical blades, which are designed for precision and durability in surgical procedures. These blades are trusted globally for use in orthopedic, cardiovascular, and dermatology applications. Many other surgical blades, such as ophthalmic and general surgery blades, are also part of BAUCOR®'s product range.

Learn more about BAUCOR® medical blades here.

Commitment to Innovation and Customization

BAUCOR® offers a wide range of customization options for CNC tools and industrial blades. By collaborating with customers, BAUCOR® tailors each tool to specific needs, ensuring that it maximizes productivity while reducing operational costs. With advanced manufacturing capabilities, BAUCOR® continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions for a broad range of industries.

"We are excited to extend our expertise into the custom CNC tool market, backed by Norck's strong technical infrastructure. BAUCOR®'s new CNC tools will deliver innovative solutions that meet our clients' most demanding needs," said Faruk Guney, Founder of Norck.

About Norck

Norck GmbH and Norck Inc are global leaders in advanced manufacturing services, specializing in precision CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal fabrication. Norck serves industries like aerospace, automotive, defense, and consumer electronics. With facilities in Germany and the United States, Norck is committed to providing AI-powered design tools and custom manufacturing solutions that place it at the forefront of digital manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.norck.com.

About BAUCOR®

As a trademark licensed to be manufactured under and by NORCK, BAUCOR® is a leading trusted brand of industrial blades, cutting tools, medical blades and wear-resistant parts. BAUCOR® serves industries ranging from food processing to medical devices, offering high-quality, customized solutions for modern manufacturing. With the addition of its CNC tools, BAUCOR® continues to expand its product offerings and global reach.

For more information, visit www.baucor.com.

