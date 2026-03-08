Baucor Expands Its High Precision Industrial Blades and CNC Cutting Tools Portfolio

"We are advancing global precision engineering through intelligent tool design, material innovation, and data-driven manufacturing, expanding not just our portfolio, but our impact." — Mucahit Basaran, CEO of Baucor Post this

With a strong focus on engineering-driven development, custom production, and on-demand manufacturing, Baucor continues to deliver high-performance solutions across packaging, paper converting, plastics, rubber processing, textiles, food processing, metalworking, aerospace, automotive, medical, and advanced industrial sectors.

High Precision Industrial Blades

Looking for a reliable precision industrial blade manufacturer? Baucor delivers precision-engineered solutions tailored to demanding industrial applications.

Baucor manufactures a comprehensive range of high precision industrial blades engineered for durability, edge retention, and consistent cutting performance in high-volume production environments.

Circular & Guillotine Blades

Circular Cutting Blades – Precision rotating blades for slitting and converting applications.

Paper Cutting Blades and paper guillotine blade systems – Designed for clean, accurate cutting in printing and paper processing.

Cardboard Cutting Tool – High precision blades designed for corrugated cardboard processing, packaging production, and converting operations requiring consistent and clean cuts.

Packaging Blades – Engineered for high-speed packaging lines requiring consistent edge stability.

Metal cutting guillotines – Heavy-duty solutions for sheet and plate metal processing.

Plastic & Rubber Processing

Plastic Razor Blades – Optimized for film, sheet, and extrusion cutting.

Rubber Cutting Blades and specialized rubber cutting knife solutions – Designed for efficient rubber trimming and industrial processing.

Knife for cutting rubber – Engineered for precision and durability in elastomer applications.

Tire Cutting Blades – Built for high-resistance recycling environments.

Textile & Paper Industry

Textile Blades – Developed for accurate fabric and fiber cutting in automated systems.

Food Processing

Poultry Processing Knives – Designed for hygienic, high-efficiency automated cutting.

Vegetable-Fruit Knives – Precision food-grade knives for consistent produce processing.

Each blade is produced using premium materials such as Tungsten Carbide, High-Speed Steel (HSS), and specialized tool steels including D2, M2, and application-specific alloys, ensuring superior wear resistance and dimensional stability.

Manufacturing processes follow strict quality control standards and ISO-certified production systems to ensure global compliance and repeatable precision.

CNC Cutting Tools

For manufacturers asking how to improve machining efficiency, reduce cycle times, or achieve superior surface finish quality, Baucor provides custom-engineered CNC tools designed for performance, repeatability, and long-term reliability.

Baucor's CNC Cutting Tools portfolio delivers precision, repeatability, and machining efficiency across a wide range of materials and industries.

At Baucor, customers can design their own CNC tools through our advanced CNC Tool Design Services, working directly with our engineering team to develop fully customized tooling solutions tailored to their specific machining requirements.

Drilling Tools

Drilling tools are engineered to create accurate holes with optimal chip evacuation and dimensional stability.

Twist Drills – Reliable general-purpose drilling tools.

Carbide Drill Bits – High-wear-resistance solutions for hard materials.

Custom Drill Bits – Engineered for specialized geometries and materials.

Step Drills – Multi-diameter tools enabling multiple hole sizes in one operation.

Precision Drilling Tools – Designed for tight tolerance applications.

Hole drill bits – Built for high depth-to-diameter ratio drilling.

Single flute gun drill – Ensures straightness and concentricity in deep hole applications.

Solutions compatible with cnc deep hole drilling machine systems.

Full Drill Bit Manufacturing capabilities.

Baucor also supports specialized applications such as drilling firearms components and tooling environments involving drill and impact gun manufacturing.

Reamers

Precision reaming is critical in aerospace, medical, and high-performance automotive components where micron-level accuracy and surface finish quality are non-negotiable.

Reamers are finishing tools used to achieve tight tolerances and superior surface finishes after drilling.

Adjustable Reamers – Diameter-adjustable tools for flexible sizing.

Machine Reamers – Designed for CNC-controlled finishing operations.

Hand Reamers – Manual tools for precise finishing control.

Carbide Reamers – Enhanced wear resistance for demanding materials.

High-Performance Reamers – Optimized for extended tool life and surface quality.

Chamber reamer and special 9mm chamber reamer solutions.

Advanced Reamer Fabrication and Reamer Manufacturing expertise.

Taps & Threading Tools

Thread integrity directly impacts structural reliability in high-load mechanical assemblies.

Taps are precision tools used to create consistent and durable internal threads.

Bottoming Taps – Designed for threading near the bottom of blind holes.

High-Speed Taps – Optimized for fast production cycles.

Spiral Flute Taps – Ideal for blind holes with upward chip evacuation.

Spiral Point Taps – Suitable for through holes with forward chip flow.

Custom Taps – Engineered for unique thread standards and materials.

Comprehensive Tap Fabrication and Tap Manufacturing services.

Milling Tools

Advanced milling operations require optimized cutting geometry to maintain accuracy, reduce vibration, and increase tool longevity.

Milling tools are used for profiling, surfacing, slotting, and complex geometry machining.

Face Mills – Efficient tools for machining flat surfaces.

Miniature End Mills – Designed for micro-machining and fine detail work.

Small-Diameter Mills – Ideal for precision slotting in tight spaces.

Undercut Mills – Developed for complex undercut geometries.

Custom Milling Tools – Application-specific solutions.

Advanced Milling Tool Fabrication and Milling Tool Manufacturing capabilities.

Measurable Performance Impact

Across multiple industrial applications, customers report up to 30% longer tool life, 20% improvement in machining efficiency, and measurable reductions in unplanned downtime when switching to Baucor's engineered blade and CNC tooling solutions.

By combining optimized geometry, material selection, and application-specific customization, Baucor helps manufacturers improve process stability and overall production performance.

In aerospace aluminum milling, Baucor's custom end mills reduce vibration and improve dimensional accuracy in high-speed machining environments.

For high-speed food packaging lines, Baucor's precision blades ensure zero-tear cutting performance while maintaining hygienic compliance standards.

In automotive component drilling, Baucor's deep hole drilling tools improve concentricity and extend tool life in high-volume production.

"We are committed to advancing the global precision engineering ecosystem through intelligent tool design, material science innovation, and data-driven manufacturing performance. Our expanded portfolio reflects more than product growth - it represents our commitment to engineering excellence and measurable customer impact," said Mucahit Basaran, CEO of Baucor. "By integrating advanced CNC Tool Design Services with precision manufacturing capabilities, we enable our customers to achieve higher productivity, longer tool life, and greater process reliability. At Baucor, we are not just manufacturing tools; we are engineering performance."

About Baucor

Headquartered in Irvine, California (USA) and Mannheim, Germany, Baucor is a global leader in high precision industrial blades and CNC Cutting Tools.Baucor specializes in CNC Tool Manufacturing, precision blade engineering, and custom tooling solutions. Baucor supports manufacturers worldwide with innovative design expertise, reliable production capabilities, and a strong commitment to performance excellence.Visit baucor.com to explore Baucor's precision manufacturing capabilities and request consultation or technical support from our expert engineering team today.

