Baucor® expands U.S. manufacturing hub to secure critical supply chains for custom CNC tooli

Baucor® has expanded its U.S. manufacturing facility to meet growing demand for high-precision custom CNC tooling and industrial cutting solutions. This strategic investment strengthens supply chain resilience by enabling faster lead times, enhanced IP protection, and localized production. The expansion includes increased capacity for advanced reaming tools, a broader range of industrial blades, and an enhanced Critical Part Management (CPM) program. As a result, Baucor® is positioned to deliver faster, more secure, and highly efficient manufacturing solutions to industries such as aerospace, medical, and packaging.
IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baucor®, a global leader in advanced manufacturing, today announced the strategic expansion of its USA facility. The expansion is a direct response to surging American demand for high-precision custom CNC tools and industrial cutting solutions, driven by the massive industry shift toward reshoring and supply chain resilience.
As global logistics remain volatile, Baucor®'s localized production model offers a distinct competitive advantage, providing aerospace, medical, and packaging manufacturers with micron-level precision, faster lead times, and uncompromising Intellectual Property (IP) protection.
Engineering Precision: Advanced Hole-Finishing Solutions
A cornerstone of Baucor®'s facility expansion is the dedicated production line for high-performance reaming tools. Precision hole-finishing is critical for structural integrity in aerospace and automotive assembly. Baucor® now offers an exhaustive range of engineering-grade reamers designed for exact tolerances:
- Industrial Reaming Excellence: The facility excels in producing adjustable hand reamer and expansion reamers, allowing operators to achieve custom diameters with a single tool.
- Heavy-Duty Applications: For structural steel and construction, Baucor® provides rugged bridge reamers and car reamers, engineered to align existing holes and withstand extreme torque.
- Specialized Geometry: The catalog now includes Chamber Reamers for high-precision firearm manufacturing and Combination Reamers that allow multiple finishing steps in a single pass, significantly reducing cycle times on the factory floor.
"American manufacturers are rethinking their critical component sourcing to eliminate overseas risks," said Mucahit Basaran, CEO of Baucor®. "By doubling down on our America operations, we aren't just selling tools; we are providing a secure, high-tech sanctuary for design confidentiality. From specialized reamers to complex industrial blades, our goal is to ensure 'Made in USA' quality at every micron."
Mastering the Edge: Industrial Blade Manufacturing
Baucor®'s expanded USA hub further solidifies its position as a premier circular knives manufacturer. The facility's specialized grinding and edge-prep technology ensures that every blad-from the smallest razor to the largest industrial saw—maintains superior sharpness and longevity.
The expanded production covers a diverse array of industrial requirements:
- Rotary & Straight Cutting: High-speed production of circular slitter blades for textile and plastic converting, alongside heavy-duty Straight Blades for metal shearing.
- Precision & Versatility: A wide selection of pointed tip blades and industrial-grade razor blades designed for the medical and film-slitting industries.
- Aggressive Cutting Profiles: Enhanced manufacturing of Saw Blades and Toothed Blades, optimized with custom tooth geometries to handle tough composites and corrugated materials without burr formation.
Strategic Advantage: The Critical Part Management (CPM) Program
To further mitigate supply chain disruptions, the expansion bolsters Baucor®'s Critical Part Management (CPM) Program. This initiative allows high-volume manufacturers to:
- Maintain Optimized Inventory: Real-time stock management for mission-critical precision cutting tools.
- Ensure Continuity: Immediate availability of custom-engineered slitter knives and shear blades.
- Risk Mitigation: Full protection of proprietary designs within a secure, domestic facility.
Driving the Future of Localized Manufacturing
By bringing production closer to the end-user, Baucor® helps partners reduce production lead times by up to 30% and improve overall operational efficiency by more than 25%. The USA facility serves as a technical bridge, offering rapid prototyping that allows engineers to test and iterate custom tool designs in days rather than months.
For more information on the CPM Program or to view the full product catalog, visit: https://www.baucor.com
About Baucor®
Baucor® is a premier global manufacturer of high-performance cutting tools and custom CNC solutions. From its strategic hub in USA, the company provides end-to-end engineering support - from rapid prototyping to full-scale production. Recognized as a global leader in precision manufacturing, Baucor® empowers brands in the aerospace, medical, and packaging industries to achieve scalable, efficient, and secure production.
Media Contact
Rabia KOCA, Baucor, 1 +1 (949) 232-0251, [email protected], baucor.com
SOURCE Baucor
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