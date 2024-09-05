Bavovna AI, Sunhillo, and Sixdof Space win "Pitch the Press" at Commercial UAV Expo 2024

Top products and solutions were selected by a group of leading UAV industry journalists.
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bavovna AI, Sixdof Space, and Sunhillo Corporation were selected as the three winners in the annual "Pitch the Press" session at Commercial UAV Expo.
Each year, Commercial UAV Expo hosts "Pitch the Press," a unique opportunity for exhibitors to present their products to a group of editors and reporters looking for the most innovative new technology being showcased at Commercial UAV Expo. Sixteen exhibitors were selected from a large pool of applicants to share their new product or service during the one-hour event. Each exhibitor gave a two-minute elevator pitch to members of the media, followed by a short Q&A.
This year's judges included Richard Thomas from Inside Unmanned Systems, Patrick Sherman of Roswell Flight Test Crew, and Commercial UAV News Editorial Analyst Scott Howe. During "Pitch the Press," these judges listened to two-minute pitches from company representatives. They then evaluated the presentations, looking for innovation and potential for ROI, to select the top three.
The winners are:
- Bavovna AI: Ukraine-based Bavovna presented its inertial navigation system. Designed for use with unmanned vehicles in GPS-denied and electronic warfare environments, the system combines modular hardware and AI SaaS for aerial, surface, and subsurface platforms. Judge Patrick Sherman praised Bavovna for its ability to develop a high-quality low-cost while working in a challenging environment. "They are literally operating in an environment where their lives are on the line, and they have created an effective system using simple, off-the-shelf technology." Sherman said.
Below is a complete list of companies that took part in Pitch the Press:
1. A2Z Drone Delivery
2. AIR6 SYSTEMS | AIRBORNE ROBOTICS
3. Attis Aviation
4. AVSS - Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions Inc.
5. Bavovna AI
6. CopterPIX Ltd
7. Drone Amplified
8. FREEUA
9. Gotonomi
10. LIDARETTO - Geotech Bratislava, s.r.o.
11. RIEGL USA
12. Sharper Shape
13. Sixdof Space
14. Sunhillo Corporation
15. TTP plc
16. Vivum AI
About Commercial UAV Expo
Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation. It will occur September 3-5, 2024, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/.
Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Commercial UAV Expo Europe, Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK), and Digital Construction Week (UK).
