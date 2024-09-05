Bavovna AI, Sunhillo, and Sixdof Space win "Pitch the Press" at Commercial UAV Expo 2024

"They are literally operating in an environment where their lives are on the line, and they have created an effective system using simple, off-the-shelf technology." - Patrick Sherman Post this

The winners are:

Bavovna AI: Ukraine -based Bavovna presented its inertial navigation system. Designed for use with unmanned vehicles in GPS-denied and electronic warfare environments, the system combines modular hardware and AI SaaS for aerial, surface, and subsurface platforms. Judge Patrick Sherman praised Bavovna for its ability to develop a high-quality low-cost while working in a challenging environment. "They are literally operating in an environment where their lives are on the line, and they have created an effective system using simple, off-the-shelf technology." Sherman said.

Below is a complete list of companies that took part in Pitch the Press:

1. A2Z Drone Delivery

2. AIR6 SYSTEMS | AIRBORNE ROBOTICS

3. Attis Aviation

4. AVSS - Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions Inc.

5. Bavovna AI

6. CopterPIX Ltd

7. Drone Amplified

8. FREEUA

9. Gotonomi

10. LIDARETTO - Geotech Bratislava, s.r.o.

11. RIEGL USA

12. Sharper Shape

13. Sixdof Space

14. Sunhillo Corporation

15. TTP plc

16. Vivum AI

