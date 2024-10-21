Bay Alarm Medical Releases SOS Micro Mobile Medical Alert

The SOS Micro is a mobile medical alert, which means it can be used in a medical emergency either at home or around town. Post this

The SOS Micro can we worn three different ways: on the wrist, around the neck with a lanyard, or on the waist using a belt clip, offering users as much flexibility as possible.

Wu says that the new hardware also features a longer battery life, staying charged for up to 36 hours.

The SOS Micro is a mobile medical alert, which means it can be used in a medical emergency either at home or around town. The system uses WiPS location tracking, which allows Bay Alarm Medical's emergency operators to identify the wearer's location in case of an emergency. The device includes a speaker that allows two-way communication between the wearer and emergency operators.

The SOS Micro also features built-in automatic fall detection as an optional feature. This feature automatically triggers an alert if it detects a fall, without the wearer needing to push a button. Emergency operators can talk to the wearer and send help if they are unresponsive.

While the SOS Micro is popular with seniors who want an easy-to-use medical alert button, the system is not just for seniors.

"We have customers who want to use our mobile medical alerts as personal emergency response systems for their child or spouse," says Wu.

The SOS Micro works best in populated cities and suburban areas, where WiPS is widely available. Bay Alarm Medical encourages customers living in rural areas to choose the company's All-in-One2 medical alert system, which uses both GPS + WiPS for location tracking.

Wu also says that, because of its compact size, the SOS Micro's speaker may not be as loud as the company's larger devices. For customers who have hearing issues, he likewise recommends the All-in-One2 medical alert system.

About Bay Alarm Medical

Bay Alarm Medical is an arm of Bay Alarm, one of the nation's oldest alarm monitoring companies. The company offers landline, cellular and mobile GPS medical alert systems together with 24/7 monitoring by professionally training emergency operators who contact family members, friends, neighbors and, if necessary, local 911 emergency services.

