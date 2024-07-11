Bay Alarm Medical Releases the SOS All-In-One 2 Medical Alert System

The new hardware features faster and more accurate GPS tracking, using both GPS and WiPS (WiFi positioning system). Post this

The new hardware features faster and more accurate GPS tracking, using both GPS and WiPS (WiFi positioning system). GPS is a key feature for mobile medical alert systems, allowing seniors to wear their medical alert away from home.

"We're most excited about the improved GPS tracking," says Wu, "A faster, more precise GPS means that our emergency operators can do a better job of sending help to seniors in an emergency."

The new system also features a clearer speaker that allows the wearer to communicate with emergency operators, as well as an extended battery life of up to 72 hours. Automatic fall detection is also more accurate in the newer version.

Lastly, the SOS All-in-One 2 can support up to ten peripheral devices, including wearable buttons or wall-mounted help buttons.

"That means a husband and wife can each were a help button while using the same system," says Wu. "They can also have multiple wall buttons mounted in the shower, at their beside or anywhere they need them."

Like its predecessor, the All-in-One 2 is a compact personal emergency response system that can be worn around the waist. A separate help button that can be worn around the neck or on the write is also included. Besides being convenient, the help button allows seniors to stay protected while the main device is charging.

Bay Alarm Medical's SOS All-in-One is a standalone medical alert system. It does not need to be paired with a smartphone. The system includes a 4G cellular connection and GPS. This allows the wearer to get emergency help anywhere with an AT&T cellular signal and allows Bay Alarm Medical's emergency operators know the wearer's precise location where they need help.

To learn more about the SOS All-in-One 2, visit https://www.bayalarmmedical.com/medical-alert-system/sos-all-in-one-2/

