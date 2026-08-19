Bay Area Commercial Cleaning Leader United Contract Services Launches New Website

United Contract Services, the Bay Area commercial cleaning company serving businesses across four counties since 1991, has launched a redesigned website at ucsteam.com featuring clearer information on every service line, a growing FAQ library, and streamlined quote requests answered within one business day. The relaunch also brings extended headquarters availability seven days a week, 7 AM to 7 PM, giving current and prospective clients direct access to UCS leadership.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Contract Services Launches Modernized Website and Expanded Digital Platform to Serve Bay Area Businesses

35-Year Bay Area Commercial Cleaning Leader Unveils New Online Hub, Extended Headquarters Availability, and Transparent Client Resources, Reinforcing Its Commitment to the Community It Has Served Since 1991

United Contract Services, Inc. (UCS), a Bay Area-based commercial cleaning company serving businesses across four counties since 1991, today announced the launch of its redesigned website at ucsteam.com, along with a series of operational upgrades designed to make it easier for Bay Area businesses to find, evaluate, and partner with a cleaning company they can trust.

The new website reflects UCS's ongoing investment in making commercial cleaning more transparent, accessible, and accountable, from small professional offices and medical facilities to industrial warehouses and multi-tenant commercial buildings across the greater Bay Area.

WHAT'S NEW

The updated ucsteam.com gives Bay Area businesses:

A modernized, mobile-friendly experience with clear information across all UCS service offerings: janitorial services, commercial cleaning, building maintenance, electrostatic disinfection, carpet care, and window cleaning.

Extended headquarters availability, 7 days a week, 7 AM to 7 PM, so prospective and current clients can reach UCS leadership directly.

A growing FAQ library that gives prospective clients transparent, straightforward answers about UCS's process, service standards, pricing approach, and quality assurance protocols before they ever pick up the phone.

Streamlined quote requests with a commitment to respond to every inquiry within one business day.

THREE DECADES OF COMMUNITY SERVICE

United Contract Services was founded in San Jose in 1991 and has grown entirely through referrals and repeat business. Today, UCS has served more than 10,000 Bay Area businesses, many of them for 5, 10, and 20+ years, across a wide range of commercial sectors:

Medical and healthcare facilities

Manufacturing plants and industrial facilities

Technology offices and corporate campuses

Warehouse and logistics centers

Multi-tenant commercial buildings

Retail and professional office spaces

Unlike national franchise chains, UCS operates as a single-location, Bay Area-focused company. Clients work with dedicated, consistent crews, not rotating staff or distant subcontractors. Every account is backed by UCS's proprietary Team Effort Account Management (TEAM) model, which assigns three dedicated managers to every client: a Customer Support Manager, a Quality Assurance Manager, and an Operations Manager, all actively involved in the day-to-day management of each cleaning program.

UCS is fully insured and bonded, carrying general liability and workers' compensation coverage to protect every client facility. A certificate of insurance is available on request.

ABOUT UNITED CONTRACT SERVICES, INC.

United Contract Services (ucsteam.com) is a locally owned and operated commercial cleaning company serving Bay Area businesses since 1991. With more than 35 years of experience, 10,000+ businesses served, and coverage across four Bay Area counties, UCS delivers custom janitorial programs, building maintenance, and specialized cleaning services seven days a week. UCS's Team Effort Account Management (TEAM) model ensures every client account is actively managed by a dedicated three-person leadership team with electronic tracking, quality assurance inspections, and direct access to decision-makers.

For a custom cleaning quote, visit ucsteam.com or contact our team at [email protected].

Media Contact

Customer Service, United Contract Services, 1 (669) 669-0353, [email protected], ucsteam.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Customer Service | [email protected] | ucsteam.com

SOURCE United Contract Services