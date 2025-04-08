Bay Area Tutoring Association Receives $20,000 Grant from 100 Women Charitable Foundation to Expand Homeless Education Tutoring Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bay Area Tutoring Association (BATA) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the 100 Women Charitable Foundation. This generous funding will enable BATA to expand its homeless education tutoring pilot program, offering critical academic support to unhoused students in Santa Clara County. The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Otto Lee, Santa Clara County Office of Education (SCCOE), East Side Union High School District (ESUHSD), and the Bill Wilson Center.

Addressing the Growing Need for Academic Support Among Homeless Students

The number of homeless students in Santa Clara County has been steadily increasing, with thousands of K-12 students experiencing housing instability. According to the California Department of Education, these students face significant academic challenges due to frequent school disruptions, lack of study resources, and unstable living conditions. Such challenges often result in lower graduation rates and limited access to higher education and career opportunities.

With the support of the 100 Women Charitable Foundation, BATA will expand its tutoring services to provide one-on-one and small-group instruction in key academic areas, including math, reading, executive functioning, and college/career readiness. These sessions will be available at designated shelters and school sites in partnership with the Bill Wilson Center, which serves unhoused youth in the region. The program will leverage BATA's experienced educators and volunteers to ensure students receive consistent, high-quality academic support.

100 Women Charitable Foundation: A Commitment to Community Impact

The 100 Women Charitable Foundation is dedicated to making a lasting impact by supporting nonprofits that improve the lives of underserved populations in Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties. With a membership of more than 450 women and their families, the foundation pools resources to provide substantial grants in the areas of Education, Family, and Health & Wellness. By awarding this grant to BATA, the foundation reinforces its commitment to addressing educational disparities and fostering opportunities for homeless students.

"The 100 Women Charitable Foundation is proud to support Bay Area Tutoring Association's efforts to provide educational stability for students experiencing homelessness," said a representative from the foundation. "By investing in this program, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children facing significant hardships."

Bay Area Tutoring Association: Advancing Education Equity Since 2013

Since its founding in 2013, BATA has been at the forefront of high-dosage tutoring programs designed to close achievement gaps for students in underserved communities. The organization collaborates with school districts, universities, and philanthropic organizations to ensure that every child has access to the academic resources necessary for success. Learn more about BATA at www.bayareatutor.org.

"Every child deserves a quality education, regardless of their housing situation," said Chris Norwood, Founding Director of Bay Area Tutoring Association. "With the support of the 100 Women Charitable Foundation, we can expand our tutoring services and provide homeless students with the tools they need to stay in school and reach their full potential. This partnership with SCCOE, ESUHSD, and the Bill Wilson Center strengthens our ability to deliver evidence-based academic support to those who need it most."

Join the Movement for Education Equity

BATA is actively seeking additional philanthropic partners, school districts, and community organizations to help scale its homeless education tutoring initiative across the Bay Area. Individuals and organizations interested in supporting this mission can make a donation or explore partnership opportunities by visiting www.bayareatutor.org.

Media Contact:

[Bryan Wilson]

Outreach Coordinator

📩 [[email protected]]

📞 [510-792-1614]

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bayareatutoringassociation

Together, we can ensure that homeless students receive the academic support they need to succeed in school and beyond.

