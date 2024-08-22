Bay Area Tutoring Association to Host Silicon Valley High Dosage Tutoring Summit

Bay Area Tutoring Association & Santa Clara County Office of Education to Host Silicon Valley High Dosage Tutoring Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bay Area Tutoring Association (BATA) is proud to host Silicon Valley High Dosage Tutoring Summit, a groundbreaking event designed to elevate the conversation on this critical academic intervention.

BATA is scheduled to host the Silicon Valley High Dosage Tutoring Summit on Friday October 11, 2024, at the Santa Clara County Office of Education. The summit will bring together various stakeholders including educators, policymakers, researchers, parent advocates, and funding organizations.

A Spotlight on Accelerated Learning and Equity

The timely opportunity to host Silicon Valley High Dosage Tutoring Summit focuses on the transformative power of high dosage tutoring, a targeted approach that provides students with frequent, intensive instruction to bridge achievement gaps, improve academic performance, and foster greater self-efficacy.

With a particular emphasis on underserved populations, the event aims to address the urgent need for effective strategies to support multilingual learners, students experiencing homelessness or foster care, youth in the justice system, and at-risk students.

A Collaborative Exchange of Expertise

The summit promises a rich exchange of knowledge and best practices. Attendees will benefit from the experience of a distinguished panel of experts including:

Milagro Chavez Cisneros: Director of Programs & Planning at Accelerate



Susanna Loeb: Founder of Stanford's National Student Support Accelerator



Manny Barbara: Board Vice President, East Side Education Foundation



Sadie Jefferson: Executive Director, University of Chicago Education Lab



Dr. Lisa Andrew: President & CEO, Silicon Valley Education Foundation



Juan Mateos: Vice President of Schools, Rocketship Public Schools, CA



Sofia Lozano Palares: Director of Organizing Bay Area for Innovate Public Schools



Nabil Shahin: Director of Integrated Data, Research and Evaluation, Santa Clara County Office of Education



Matteo Magnaricotte: Research Director, University of Chicago Education Lab



Steve Neese: Executive Director, Santa Clara Schools Foundation



Dawn Coppin: Executive Director, San Jose Library Foundation (Tutoring Matters & SJ Learns)



Brittany Miller: Managing Director, Outcomes Based Contracting at Southern Education Foundation



Dr. Ellen Middaugh: Interim Associate Dean at San Jose State University



John Failla: Founder & CEO of Pearl

Unveiling Funding Opportunities and Building a Future Educator Pipeline

The summit agenda delves into crucial topics such as:

Strategies for securing funding for high dosage tutoring programs through foundations and partnerships



Effective state-wide parent advocacy efforts for tutoring initiatives



Case studies showcasing high dosage tutoring ecosystems across the nation



The latest insights on outcomes-based contracting, ensuring service providers deliver quantifiable results



Opportunities to connect with leading figures in high dosage tutoring nationwide



Strategies for building a future educator pipeline through high dosage tutoring programs

A Call to Action for Educational Transformation

The Silicon Valley High Dosage Tutoring Summit presents a compelling opportunity for superintendents, assistant superintendents, principals, elected officials, school leaders, charter school networks, and funders to gain a deeper understanding of the transformative potential of this approach. Attendees will leave equipped with the knowledge, resources, and connections needed to implement successful high dosage tutoring programs and contribute to a more equitable and high-achieving educational landscape.

Media Contact:

For further information about the summit, contact the event coordinator at [email protected]

Quotes:

Dr. Mary Ann Dewan, Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools: "We are thrilled to collaborate with BATA on this important summit. High dosage tutoring holds immense potential to improve learning outcomes for many students still struggling post-pandemic."

Jen LoPiccolo, Director of District & School Partnerships at the National Partnership for Student Success: "We are proud to support BATA's summit as part of our Community Collaboration Challenge Awards. This event fosters collaboration to bring evidence-based supports to students."

Dr. Lisa Andrew, Silicon Valley Education Foundation: "Partnerships like BATA's are crucial for expanding the reach and effectiveness of initiatives that ultimately support more students."

Chris Norwood, Founding Director & President of the Bay Area Tutoring Association: "High dosage tutoring is revolutionizing public education. This summit offers a platform to learn about policy, best practices, and dedicated networks."

About Santa Clara County Office of Education

The Santa Clara County Office of Education is committed to serving, inspiring, and promoting student and public-school success. Through innovative programs, services, and partnerships, SCCOE aims to ensure equitable access to high-quality education for all students in Santa Clara County.

About Bay Area Tutoring Association

Bay Area Tutoring Association is dedicated to building a diverse academic tutoring workforce, public education career pathways in underserved communities, and closing the achievement gap by providing high-quality tutoring and mentorship to students in need.

About Silicon Valley Education Foundation

Silicon Valley Education Foundation (SV[e]F) is dedicated to delivering and advocating for equitable STEM education that inspires and prepares students for college and careers. Through our established programs and strong partnerships with districts and educators, we tackle educational barriers, create impactful solutions, and elevate student performance to ensure a brighter future for all.

Click here to register

Contact

Bay Area Tutoring Association

510 Valley Way, Milpitas, CA Phone: (408) 945-8003

Website: www.bayareatutor.org

Santa Clara County Office of Education

1290 Ridder Park Drive, San Jose, CA 95131

Phone: (408) 453-6500

Website: www.sccoe.org

Media Contact

Chris Norwood, Bay Area Tutoring Association, 1 (408) 945-8003, [email protected], https://bayareatutor.org/

