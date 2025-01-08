Bay Area Youth Services, Inc. Selects PrimePay's All-in-One HCM Platform to Conquer Position Control Challenges

Florida-based non-profit organization selects PrimePay's HCM to simplify employee management and manage workforce budgeting
WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrimePay, the human capital management (HCM) SaaS company for people-centric businesses, today announced that Bay Area Youth Services, Inc. (BAYS), a non-profit organization providing youth and family services throughout Florida, has selected PrimePay HCM for its innovative position-based architecture and full-suite HCM technology.
"As a non-profit organization with nearly 400 employees, financial & stewardship and contract compliance is a crucial element of our success. These business elements can impact our workforce, and therefore, our ability to provide services to as many Floridians as possible," said Heidi Lacy, Chief People Officer of BAYS. "PrimePay's unique architecture provides real-time transparency to run Budget vs. Actual reporting that gives us valuable insights that we need to manage our workforce effectively and to automate budget tracking."
With PrimePay HCM, BAYS plans to:
● Utilize position control functionality with date-stamped position and person data to create actionable reporting across its expanding workforce.
● Automate grant tracking with digital reporting and compliance tools, and accurate time and labor allocation.
● Streamline HR processes by automating HR tasks, time & labor management, compliance, and benefits.
● Utilize AI-driven functionality and simplify hiring from job posting to onboarding with PrimePay Applicant Tracking.
"As the BAYS team leverages the position-based structure to manage its workforce, we are thrilled to partner with them to support its team that does inspiring work to increase the potential of Florida's youth," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "We're proud of the innovative way our HCM technology manages both position- and employee-specific data separately, but simultaneously, enabling the team to quickly gain insights they need on annual workforce plans vs. present staffing levels."
About PrimePay
PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for people-centric businesses. More than 16,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.
About Bay Area Youth Services, Inc.
For over 40 years, Bay Area Youth Services, Inc. (BAYS) has provided professional youth and family services throughout the State of Florida. Its innovative programs are rooted in a sincere dedication to improving the quality of life and increasing the potential of the youth and families that it serves. To learn more, visit bayskids.org.
