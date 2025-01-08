Bay Area Youth Services, Inc. Selects PrimePay's All-in-One HCM Platform to Conquer Position Control Challenges

PrimePay's unique architecture provides real-time transparency to run Budget vs. Actual reporting that gives us valuable insights that we need to manage our workforce effectively and to automate budget tracking.- Heidi Lacy, Chief People Officer, Bay Area Youth Services Post this

With PrimePay HCM, BAYS plans to:

● Utilize position control functionality with date-stamped position and person data to create actionable reporting across its expanding workforce.

● Automate grant tracking with digital reporting and compliance tools, and accurate time and labor allocation.

● Streamline HR processes by automating HR tasks, time & labor management, compliance, and benefits.

● Utilize AI-driven functionality and simplify hiring from job posting to onboarding with PrimePay Applicant Tracking.

"As the BAYS team leverages the position-based structure to manage its workforce, we are thrilled to partner with them to support its team that does inspiring work to increase the potential of Florida's youth," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "We're proud of the innovative way our HCM technology manages both position- and employee-specific data separately, but simultaneously, enabling the team to quickly gain insights they need on annual workforce plans vs. present staffing levels."

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform for people-centric businesses. More than 16,000 clients — including Aspirion, Solution Group, Stagnaro Bros. Seafood, SERVPRO of Anniston, and Nova Care Agency — rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

About Bay Area Youth Services, Inc.

For over 40 years, Bay Area Youth Services, Inc. (BAYS) has provided professional youth and family services throughout the State of Florida. Its innovative programs are rooted in a sincere dedication to improving the quality of life and increasing the potential of the youth and families that it serves. To learn more, visit bayskids.org.

Media Contact

Press, PrimePay, 1 (877) 445-9729, [email protected], https://primepay.com/

