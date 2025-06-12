Bay City Electric Works Celebrates Kohler Energy's Rebrand to Rehlko: New Name, Same Commitment to Energy Resilience

"We are thrilled to partner with a brand whose sole focus is power generation–because when energy matters most, nothing else should come first," commented President of Bay City Electric Works, Austin Lee. Post this

"This rebranding is more than just a clever name change," Francis Perrin, chief brand and sustainability officer at Rehlko, told the press. "The letters that comprise the name Rehlko reflect our 100-plus years of rich heritage under the Kohler brand and represent a bold step forward in our journey to continue building and powering a sustainable energy future."

Rehlko's branding decision reflects an intentional commitment to the communities and businesses Bay City Electric Works serves. We center our business model around on-demand, reliable power. By partnering with brands like Rehlko, Bay City Electric Works is investing in the future of resilience energy.

Perrin concluded, "Our new brand repositions our business at the forefront of innovation and energy resilience technology and showcases our proven ability to deliver to our customers with the energy reliability and control that they demand and require. The Rehlko brand is more focused and purpose-driven than ever before."

What Does Kohler's Rebrand to Rehlko Mean for Customers?

Bay City Electric Works knows our customers rely on us to deliver reliable power solutions when and where they need them. From emergency backup to generator rentals and parts and repairs, we've worked alongside our equipment partners to serve our community since 1932.

So, what do our customers need to know about the rebrand? Brian Melka, Rehlko CEO, summed up what's changing and what's not:

"We are embracing our future as an independent company with the new Rehlko brand and celebrating our legacy and our commitment to tackling the most complex energy challenges, and the values that guide everything we do and stand for. Our company's new name is derived from the six letters of Kohler and reflects the reliability, resolve, reinvention, and resilience that have been – and will remain – the hallmarks of this organization in addressing the ever-evolving distributed energy needs of the marketplace."

Rehlko remains committed to providing control, resilience, and innovation through a comprehensive range of energy solutions, including power generation, energy storage, and renewable energy technologies designed to scale and innovate the future of energy solutions. When it comes to the organization itself, Rehlko will continue operating as an independent enterprise, with Platinum Equity as the majority owner of Rehlko and Kohler Company remaining an investment partner.

Have Bay City Electric Works' Inventory and Service Offerings Changed as a Result of the Rebrand?

As the team at Bay City Electric Works celebrates Rehlko's debut, our customers can rest assured that the same generator service, parts, repairs, and rentals remain at their disposal. We proudly carry Rehlko gas and diesel generators, KD series generators, and a robust parts inventory including automatic transfer switches (ATS) and paralleling switchgear. Our trained technicians bring a wealth of experience servicing Rehlko, as well as all makes and models of, generators. We continue to guarantee excellence and quality alongside our partners in energy resilience.

"At Bay City Electric Works, we've long admired the 100-year legacy and innovation behind Kohler Energy, and now–as we welcome its evolution into Rehlko–we're more energized than ever. Rehlko's singular dedication to power generation reflects a focus that resonates deeply with our mission: delivering power as a certainty to our customers. We are thrilled to partner with a brand whose sole focus is power generation–because when energy matters most, nothing else should come first," commented President of Bay City Electric Works, Austin Lee.

If you'd like to learn more about our current inventory of Rehlko generators and parts, reach out to our team today. Bay City Electric Works has the tools and expertise you need for any project.

Media Contact

Adrian Lee, Bay City Electric Works, 1 (224) 688-0660, [email protected], https://bcew.com

SOURCE Bay City Electric Works