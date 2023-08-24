Bay Colony Club Condominium Selects FirstService Residential as Property Management Partner

"We are thrilled to have FirstService Residential on our team. They were able to demonstrate their commitment to helping the communities they manage realize their vision and do it as cost-effectively as possible. With their continued involvement, we are confident that our community will thrive." Tweet this

"We are thrilled to have FirstService Residential on our team," said Nicole Esperson, president of the Bay Colony Club Condominium Association. "They were able to demonstrate their commitment to helping the communities they manage realize their vision and do it as cost-effectively as possible. With their continued involvement, we are confident that our community will thrive."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Bay Colony Club Condominium and become their trusted property management company," said Landy Labadie, vice president of community solutions at FirstService Residential. "We provide a tailored approach to meet the unique needs of each community we serve and look forward to serving the Bay Colony Club's residents and guests for years to come."

