Bay Crane Companies and Capital City Group Expand Fleet with Addition of 300 Ton and 160 Ton Capacity Dual Lane Transporters

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bay Crane Companies, Inc. (Bay Crane) and Capital City Group, Inc. (Capital City), two of the industry's leading heavy hauling equipment providers, are pleased to announce a significant expansion of their fleet with the addition of the GB 600 300 ton and PF 350 175 ton capacity dual lane transporters to work along with the current GB 800 ton capacity transporter. This strategic investment further solidifies their position as leading providers of specialized heavy hauling services with one of the nation's most comprehensive and diverse heavy haul fleets.

Bay Crane Companies and Capital City Group are committed to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of their customers. The dual lane transporters provide favorable permitting and more efficient transportation of large specialized loads, significantly enhancing the ability to handle oversized and overweight loads. This will allow the companies to expand and improve the services they offer to a wide range of customers in construction, energy, utilities, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

Key Features of the New Dual Lane Transporters:

Enhanced Capacity: The 300 ton and 175 ton capacity dual lane transporters are designed with greatly increased permitted vehicle capacity so they can handle even the heaviest and most challenging loads, providing clients with increased flexibility and efficiency in their heavy haul operations.

Advanced Technology: The transporters are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including remote monitoring and control systems, ensuring safe and precise handling of oversized cargo.

Versatility: The addition of these dual lane transporters expands the range of services offered by Bay Crane and Capital City, enabling them to transport a wider variety of loads safely and efficiently, including: large machinery; transformers; generators; packaged boilers; automotive press equipment; rotors and turbines; and other large cargo.

Experienced Team: Bay Crane and Capital City have a highly trained and experienced team of professionals who are experts in the logistics and execution of heavy haul projects, providing clients with peace of mind throughout the transportation process.

"This substantial investment in our fleet reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier heavy hauling solutions to our clients," said Valerio Colonna, Director of Project Sales and Heavy Haul of Bay Crane. "These dual lane transporters enhance our capacity and capabilities, allowing us to meet the demands of even the most complex and oversized load projects."

About The Bay Crane Companies, Inc.

Bay Crane ranks in the top 10 largest crane service companies in North America and operates from 17 full service locations. Bay Crane was started in 1939 and has grown to become a leader in crane rental and specialized transportation solutions in the United States. The Bay Crane Companies operate out of branch locations in: New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts under Bay Crane; Michigan, West Virginia and Ohio under Capital City; and in Illinois under Gatwood Crane and Chellino Crane. Bay Crane is known for its high level of dependable service and its ability to take on the most challenging lifting and heavy hauling jobs while putting safety at the forefront.

