Bay Crane Expands Presence in Upstate New York with Acquisition of Clark Rigging & Rental

The Bay Crane Companies, Inc., the third largest provider of crane, rigging, and specialized transportation services in North America, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Clark Rigging & Rental Corporation, the leading crane service company in Western and Central New York. The acquisition adds three strategically located full-service operations in Lockport, Rochester, and Syracuse, significantly expanding Bay Crane's presence across Upstate New York.

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bay Crane Companies, Inc. (Bay Crane), the third largest provider of crane, rigging, and specialized transportation services in North America, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Clark Rigging & Rental Corporation (Clark Rigging), the leading crane service company in Western and Central New York.

The acquisition adds three strategically located full-service operations in Lockport, Rochester, and Syracuse, significantly expanding Bay Crane's presence across Upstate New York. Clark Rigging has earned a strong reputation for providing crane rental, rigging, heavy hauling, and specialized lifting services throughout the region. This acquisition will further enhance Clark Rigging's ability to service customers by combining Clark Rigging's established regional presence with Bay Crane's extensive fleet of cranes, specialized rigging equipment, heavy haul transportation assets, and engineering capabilities.

The Upstate New York market is poised for significant long-term growth, driven by major investments in semiconductor manufacturing, infrastructure improvements, and data center development, including the planned Micron Technology semiconductor campus in the Syracuse area.

Founded by Floyd D. Clark in 1954 as Niagara Erecting, the company began providing crane services in 1960 and has grown into one of the premier crane service providers in Western and Central New York. David Clark, second-generation owner and CEO, will continue with the company as Regional Manager, overseeing operations throughout the region.

David Clark expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, "I am confident we've found a partner in Bay Crane that aligns with our culture and will build upon what we have created at Clark Rigging. I've known Ken Bernardo and the team at Bay Crane for many years and know they share our dedication to doing the best for our customers and employees. Joining provides us with access to tremendous resources while allowing us to continue delivering the local service and commitment our customers have always expected."

Ken Bernardo, CEO of Bay Crane, added, "Clark Rigging is exactly the type of company we look to partner with. Bay Crane and Clark Rigging have worked together on numerous projects over the years, and we have always had tremendous respect for the quality of their people, equipment, and customer service. We are excited to welcome the Clark team to Bay Crane and look forward to building on the strong reputation they have established throughout Upstate New York."

About The Bay Crane Companies, Inc.

Bay Crane Companies, Inc. is a leader in crane and rigging services, consistently setting the benchmark for safety, reliability, and efficiency across North America. Founded in 1939, Bay Crane ranks third in the U.S. crane rental and specialized transportation solutions industry. With 24 branch locations across Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and West Virginia, Bay Crane is renowned for its dependable service and ability to tackle the most challenging lifting and heavy hauling jobs while prioritizing safety.

Media Contact

Brian Gibson, The Bay Crane Companies, Inc., 1 (614) 795-3710, [email protected]

SOURCE The Bay Crane Companies, Inc.