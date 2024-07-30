Bay Crane Subsidiary Capital City Group Expands to Cleveland with Purchase of Certain Assets of Midwest Equipment Company

Capital City Group, Inc. (Capital City), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bay Crane Companies, Inc. (Bay Crane), is pleased to announce a major expansion into the Cleveland, Ohio area with the purchase of cranes and other related support equipment from Midwest Equipment Company (Midwest Crane). The new Capital City Cleveland branch will operate from the former facility of Midwest Crane at Garfield Heights, Ohio which was acquired by an affiliate of Bay Crane.

"We are thrilled to bring the expertise and resources of Capital City Group to the Cleveland area. Midwest Crane Rental has an excellent reputation, so when we became aware that the owners were looking to retire and wind-down their operations, we recognized the unique opportunity to enter the Cleveland market and continue their tradition of outstanding service," said Brian Gibson President of Capital City Group. "Customers can expect the same high standards of safety, reliability, and customer service that they have come to know and trust and will now also have access to one of the largest and most comprehensive crane fleets on the in the mid-west United States as well as one of the nation's largest inventories of rigging tackle and heavy haul equipment."

The acquisition of the Midwest Crane assets will enable Capital City to extend its reach and better serve clients in the Cleveland metropolitan area. Midwest Crane has a strong history of providing top-tier crane rental services, and this acquisition will build on that legacy, offering enhanced capabilities and a broader range of services and equipment to the region. With five additional terminals in Ohio, Capital City is well positioned to support companies throughout the region. The company offers a fleet of state of the art cranes and heavy hauling equipment, including crawler cranes with up to 1,200 tons capacity; hydraulic all terrain cranes with up to 900 tons capacity; and rough terrain cranes with up to 160 tons capacity.

Bay Crane ranks in the top 5 largest crane service companies in North America and operating from 18 full-service locations. Bay Crane was started in 1939 and has grown to become a leader in crane rental and specialized transportation solutions in the United States. The Bay Crane Companies operate out of branch locations in: New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts under Bay Crane; Michigan, West Virginia and Ohio under Capital City; and in Illinois under Gatwood Crane. Bay Crane is known for its high level of dependable service and its ability to take on the most challenging lifting and heavy hauling jobs while putting safety at the forefront.

