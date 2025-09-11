Bay Path University Partners with BloomBoard to Grow Educator Pipeline in Massachusetts

"This partnership gives aspiring teachers the structure and support they need to move forward—without stepping away from the students and communities they already serve." - Dr. Ellen Rustico, Associate Dean of Education & Licensure Programs at Bay Path University. Post this

"This partnership gives aspiring teachers the structure and support they need to move forward—without stepping away from the students and communities they already serve," said Dr. Ellen Rustico, Associate Dean of Education & Licensure Programs at Bay Path University. "It aligns with our mission to prepare exceptional educators, while also making high-quality teacher preparation more accessible to those already making a difference in schools."

The program's on-the-job design allows candidates to apply what they're learning in real time while working as paraprofessionals. The model includes structured coaching, coursework aligned with licensure requirements, and flexible scheduling that allows participants to complete their degree while continuing to earn an income.

"School leaders are looking for sustainable ways to address teacher shortages, and this program is proving to be one of the most effective solutions," said Sanford Kenyon, CEO of BloomBoard. "It allows districts to cultivate their own future educators, improving retention and building a stable, homegrown workforce."

Districts across Massachusetts are eligible to sponsor cohorts of paraprofessionals through the Bay Path program. Local and state-level funding may be available to help offset tuition costs.

"The districts we serve have incredibly talented paraprofessionals who are eager to grow into teaching roles," said Kristin Shaver, Executive Director of Shore Educational Collaborative. "Programs like this give them that chance, without forcing them to choose between their job, their education, and their families. It's a long-term investment in both the educators and the students they serve."

School and district leaders interested in learning more can visit www.bloomboard.com/program/massachusetts to schedule an informational session.

About Bay Path University

Bay Path University, founded in 1897 and located in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, is a private institution dedicated to career-focused education with real-world relevance. Recognized for its strong support of adult learners and working professionals, Bay Path empowers students to become leaders through flexible, high-impact undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs designed to meet the demands of today's workforce. On July 1, 2024, Bay Path expanded its reach by acquiring Cambridge College, and it now serves more than 4,500 students across multiple locations and online.

About BloomBoard

BloomBoard is a talent development provider that enables K–12 school districts to grow, advance, and retain educators by making professional education a benefit of employment. The company offers turnkey programs for school districts to move educators forward at all points of their professional journey. Their platform connects districts to higher education institutions that offer certification and degree programs using a unique, on-the-job instructional model. Visit www.bloomboard.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Lucia Giacomantonio, BloomBoard, 1 6502284708, [email protected], www.bloomboard.com

SOURCE BloomBoard