BayBridgeDigital Named a Great Place to Work in 2025 for the Fifth Year in a Row

BayBridgeDigital, a leading software and services company specializing in Salesforce, digital transformation, data, and AI, is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2025—for the fifth year in a row.

NEW YORK and PARIS, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayBridgeDigital, a leading software and services company specializing in Salesforce, digital transformation, data, and AI, is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2025—for the fifth year in a row. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on employee feedback regarding their experience, workplace culture, and the values that define BayBridgeDigital. The certification highlights the company's ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, dynamic, and growth-oriented environment across all its global hubs. With a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being, BayBridgeDigital continues to attract and retain top talent throughout Europe and North America.

"Being named a Great Place to Work is a reflection of our team's passion, dedication, and the collaborative culture we've built together," said Alain Attias, CEO of BayBridgeDigital. "Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we're proud to offer an environment where everyone can thrive, grow, and make an impact."

"This certification reflects the trust, collaboration, and growth culture we've built at BayBridgeDigital. We're proud to foster an environment where our people feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed." Added Sophie Vandermeersch, Senior Employee Business Partner at BayBridgeDigital. BayBridgeDigital's recognition is driven by consistently high scores in key areas such as trust in leadership, respect among colleagues, fairness, and employee pride in the company's mission. The company actively invests in continuous learning, career development, and initiatives that support work-life balance and engagement.

As BayBridgeDigital continues to grow its global footprint, this certification reinforces its position as not only a leader in digital transformation but also an employer of choice for ambitious, purpose-driven professionals in the tech and consulting space.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, our culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Our unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM companies and the Best WorkplacesTM in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For AllTM.

About BayBridgeDigital

BayBridgeDigital is a game-changing software company headquartered in NYC with offices across Europe, Middle East and Africa. We are building a suite of digital applications on the Salesforce platform. We connect brands, technology, people and data to create new growth and business value faster. BayBridgeDigital is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, Data and AI, driving digital transformation for the world's largest companies. BayBridgeDigital is an "industry cloud" pure-player specialized on Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM provider. BayBridgeDigital has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year as one of America's fastest-growing companies privately held and is included in the 2024 Inc. 5000 ranking.

For more information visit: http://www.baybridgedigital.com

Media Contact

Ying Dong, BayBridgeDigital, 33 0176420572, [email protected], https://www.baybridgedigital.com/

SOURCE BayBridgeDigital