BayBridgeDigital, The Leading Salesforce Pure-Player, Expands Its Footprint In The Middle East And Its Salesforce Partnership Globally

NEW YORK and DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayBridgeDigital, a global leader in Salesforce-based solutions, has announced its expansion in the Middle East with the opening of a new regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

BayBridgeDigital is a Salesforce X-Cloud pure-player with a unique value proposition.BayBridgeDigital will leverage its understanding of the market and Salesforce's comprehensive suite of CRM solutions to provide businesses with a range of services, including advisory, transformation and industry solution accelerators.

Digital Advisory Capabilities : Offering strategic insights and expert guidance to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape.

Industry Expertise: Tailoring solutions for Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods (RCPG), Financial Services and Insurance (FSI), and Healthcare & Life Sciences sectors (HLS).

X-Cloud Projects Experience: Leveraging the power of Salesforce clouds to accelerate clients digital transformation.

Industry Specific add-on solution: Pre-configured solution by industry on Salesforce, such as Bayretail, a ISV for retailers,...

Data & AI Capabilities: to harness the potential of data and artificial intelligence and drive insights and transformative outcomes.

"The Gulf countries are a dynamic and fast-growing market with a strong demand for innovative technology solutions," said Alain Attias, CEO of BayBridgeDigital. "We are excited to grow in the region and bring here our Salesforce expertise, our advisory capabilities and our customer success DNA to help customers achieve their digital transformation goals and monetize their salesforce investments."

"Salesforce has made some significant investments in the region through incorporating a local entity and establishing a dedicated team on the ground in Dubai, and the recent launch of Hyperforce Data Centre in Abu Dhabi. This allows us to get closer to our customers and support their digital transformation journey on our number one CRM platform. It also opens discussions on our industry-specific solutions, so it's great to see partners such as BayBridgeDigital entering this market and bringing forward their industry best practices to accelerate our customer's return on investment." added Mukesh Kumar, Regional Vice President, Middle East Alliance & Channels at Salesforce.

"I am very excited to join BayBridgeDigital, the game-changing software company that connects brands, technology, people and data." added Sébastien Gruere, Regional Vice President at BayBridgeDigital Middle East. "The Middle East is strategic for us and we want to be recognized as the Salesforce trusted partner for our clients in the region!"

BayBridgeDigital aims to become one of the key Salesforce partners in the region within the next 3 years.

Media Contact

Sebastien GRUERE, BayBridgeDigital, 971 569791179, [email protected], https://www.baybridgedigital.com/

SOURCE BayBridgeDigital