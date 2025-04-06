BayBridgeDigital to Attend GITEX Africa 2025 Accelerating Digital Transformation in Data and Artificial Intelligence Across Africa

BayBridgeDigital, a key player in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, announces its participation, alongside Salesforce, in GITEX Africa 2025, the continent's largest tech exhibition, taking place in Marrakech, Morocco, from April 14 to 16, 2025.

PARIS and CASABLANCA, Morocco, April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayBridgeDigital, a key player in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, announces its participation, alongside Salesforce, in GITEX Africa 2025, the continent's largest tech exhibition, taking place in Marrakech, Morocco, from April 14 to 16, 2025. Africa is undergoing a significant digital shift, driven by an explosion in data and the rapid adoption of AI across key industries such as retail, financial services, and telecommunications. BayBridgeDigital is at the forefront of this transformation, offering innovative solutions that leverage the power of Salesforce, cloud computing, and generative AI to help African businesses scale and thrive. AI and data are the driving forces of innovation in Africa today. Our goal is to help businesses harness these technologies to optimize operations, enhance customer experience, and unlock new growth opportunities. GITEX Africa is a unique platform to connect with industry leaders and showcase our expertise alongside Salesforce.", said Alain Attias, CEO of BayBridgeDigital.

Our partnership with BayBridgeDigital is built on a shared vision: delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovation and Agentforce. Together, we combine our expertise to drive customer success, pushing the boundaries of customer engagement. This collaboration is a perfect example of a strategic partnership rooted in trust, performance, and impact.", added Omar Oualif, Regional Vice President, Salesforce Africa.

We are thrilled and proud that BayBridgeDigital Morocco is partnering with Salesforce to accelerate digital transformation across Africa." concluded Adil Gourari, Country Leader, BayBridgeDigital Morocco.

BayBridgeDigital at GITEX Africa 2025

What to Expect :

Innovative AI & Data Solutions to transform customer experience and business processes.

Live demonstrations of Salesforce solutions tailored to the challenges of African businesses.

Conferences and keynotes on AI, data, and digital transformation.

Meetings with our experts to explore custom strategies aligned with African market needs.

Join us at our Village, Hall 4, Stand 4B in Marrakech, from April 14 to 16, 2025!

About BayBridgeDigital

BayBridgeDigital is a consulting and software company specializing in **digital transformation, data, and artificial intelligence. As a strategic Salesforce partner, the company helps brands optimize operations and enhance customer experience through cutting-edge technology. With a global presence, BayBridgeDigital works with international businesses to accelerate their digital growth, AI adoption, and engagement strategies.

Media Contact

Ying Dong, BayBridgeDigital, 33 0176420572, [email protected], https://www.baybridgedigital.com/

Oumaima Almi, BayBridgeDigital, 33 0176420572, [email protected], https://www.baybridgedigital.com/

SOURCE BayBridgeDigital