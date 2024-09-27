Bayless Ventures Launches with Four Initial Investments in Disruptive Healthcare Technologies and FemTech Solutions

Founder & Principal Justin Bayless Focuses on Healthcare Innovation and Underrepresented Founders

PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bayless Ventures, a new venture capital firm founded by Valley healthcare entrepreneur Justin Bayless, announces its launch with four initial investments. Dedicated to supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs, Bayless Ventures aims to drive transformative change in healthcare.

"For over 40 years, Bayless Integrated Healthcare disrupted the healthcare industry with innovative technology and patient-first services. Now, as Bayless Ventures, we're investing in the next generation of disruptors and innovators," said Justin Bayless, Managing Principal of Bayless Ventures. "Our goal is to guide these early-stage companies on their journey to success."

Bayless Ventures' first wave of investments includes:

Piction Health: Offers expert dermatology medical care in days rather than months, supported by AI

Prickly Pear: A NextGen digital health solution designed to support women's cognitive, emotional and neurological health, especially during the menopausal transition

Joiful Health: Connects low-income communities to preventative health and social services via text

"Justin's investment in Prickly Pear represents more than just financial backing; it's a partnership rooted in a shared vision to improve healthcare outcomes, particularly in women's health with a focus on brain health. Justin always says that if we want to solve healthcare disparities, we need more representation from founders who are closest to the problem," said Imen Maaroufi Clark, Founder and CEO of Prickly Pear. "With Bayless Ventures by our side, we're poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of countless women."

Additionally, Bayless Ventures now serves as a healthcare advisor and limited partner in:

Emmeline Ventures: Invests in female founders building businesses that empower women to manage their health, build wealth, and live in a cleaner, safer world

"We are thrilled to have Justin's partnership and involvement - not only for his deep experience, knowledge, and innovative thinking; but also for his firm belief in the profit potential of our gender lens investing strategy," said Azin Radsan van Alebeek, Co-Founder and General Partner of Emmeline Ventures.

"We are committed to backing entrepreneurs who are not just building businesses but are also addressing critical societal issues," added Bayless.

Justin Bayless' entrepreneurial journey began when he took over his father's psychology practice in 2008, growing it from a modest operation to a network of nine clinics with over 600 employees, serving more than 50,000 patients. After selling Bayless Integrated Healthcare in December 2020 for nine figures, Bayless has remained active in the entrepreneurial community.

Recently, Bayless completed his first Founder-in-Residence program through The Journey Venture Studio, providing underrepresented founders with resources, access to capital, and mentorship. The Journey's inaugural year saw two founders graduate from its eight-month venture program.

Bayless also authored "The Journey to Ten Figures," detailing his experiences overcoming systemic challenges to scale his family's business and offering insights into business growth, leadership, and the biases minority entrepreneurs face.

For more information about Bayless Ventures, visit http://www.baylesshealthventures.com.

About Bayless Ventures

Bayless Ventures is a forward-thinking venture capital firm focused on disruptive digital health and technology-enabled healthcare service companies. The firm invests and advises companies from incorporation through Series A funding round. Bayless Ventures is dedicated to creating a more inclusive, innovative, and prosperous future for all. You can learn more at baylesshealthventures.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Sass, Proof Public Relations, 9095199171, [email protected], ProofPublicity.com

SOURCE Bayless Ventures