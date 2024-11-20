"We needed a system that would streamline our financial processes and help us manage the accounting needs of our growing resort business – from the renovation planning, sourcing and construction phase through to daily operations." - Karen Quaile, CFO of Baymahni Resort. Post this

Baymahni Chief Financial Officer, Karen Quaile, selected PVNG by Aptech after evaluating several competitive solutions. Previously, the company had used a popular off-the-shelf application which she found was not well-suited for the complexities of today's hotel financial management needs, as it would require significant customization to fit the hospitality industry's uniform chart of accounts. After considering other solutions on the market, the Baymahni management team ultimately chose PVNG by Aptech. The decision was primarily based on several key factors, including Aptech's stellar reputation within the hospitality industry for personalized customer service. In addition, PVNG's preconfigured, hospitality-specific chart of accounts would enable the resort's finance team to get up and running quickly with minimal setup time. Its efficient, user-friendly interface is designed to streamline workflows and a new dashboard feature provides deep insight into ongoing finances, as the resort prepares for renovation and opening.

"We needed a system that would streamline our financial processes and help us manage the accounting needs of our growing resort business – from the renovation planning, sourcing and construction phase through to daily operations," said Karen Quaile, CFO of Baymahni Resort. "After experiencing the complexities of previous systems, including a competitor solution that was cumbersome and unintuitive, we found PVNG by Aptech to be the ideal choice. It's simple, efficient, and intuitive to use, with basic modules like Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable that make our financial management much more straightforward."

Unlike accounting systems that rely on traditional batch posting, PVNG uses a simplified approach, with real-time transaction processing. Its integration with Cloudbeds, the resort's property management system (PMS), allows for the seamless import of data, saving valuable time and reducing the risk of errors. With its flexibility and ease of use, PVNG enables Baymahni Resort's accounting team to manage their finances more effectively, while focusing on the resort's core business operations.

Steve Harbaugh, the main owner of Baymahni Resort and a seasoned real estate developer, expressed confidence in the partnership with Aptech, saying, "We are committed to creating a world-class destination, and part of that means having the right tools to manage our financial operations smoothly from day one. Aptech's PVNG solution will help ensure we stay on track with budgeting, forecasting, and day-to-day financial management as we continue our exciting development on Exuma."

Baymahni's renovation and construction plans have been carefully developed in collaboration with local builder Rodney Burrows, whose previous projects in the area include February Pointe, a private, master-planned luxury resort development on Exuma. The resort's expansion into the adjacent 40-acre site was made possible by a fortuitous meeting between Harbaugh and the previous landowner, who agreed to sell the property after a productive four-hour discussion at his home in Philadelphia. Baymahni is expected to become a premier luxury destination in the Bahamas, offering guests an intimate and unique experience amidst the natural beauty of Stocking Island. By choosing PVNG by Aptech, the resort is ensuring that its financial management systems are as forward-thinking and well-executed as the rest of the property.

Aptech's integrated suite of solutions includes PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue, which comprise an integrated technology ecosystem designed to help hoteliers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data and provide actionable insights. These solutions focus on enterprise accounting, business intelligence, financial planning and management, and are used by more than 3,500 hotel properties across North America.

For more information on Aptech's award-winning financial management, business intelligence and planning solutions for hospitality, please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

About Aptech | Aptech is a leading provider of enterprise accounting, business intelligence, financial planning and management solutions for the hospitality industry. Its award-winning solutions, which include PVNG, Execuvue and Targetvue, form an integrated technology ecosystem that is designed to help hoteliers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data and provide actionable insights. With more than 50 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Aptech's state-of-the-art solutions are used by more than 3,500 properties across North America. For more information, please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Mane, ProVision Partners, 407-7716-9040, [email protected]

SOURCE ProVision Partners; ProVision Partners