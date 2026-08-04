Baymark Partners, a Private Equity Firm based in Dallas Acquires Meal Prep Sunday, a Meal Prep & Delivery Company based in Southern California

We see an opportunity to help the company grow without changing what customers already love about it. David Hook, Managing Partner of Baymark Partners Post this

That shift is reshaping the prepared meals industry as more Americans look for ways to eat well without adding another task to an already busy day. According to the International Food Information Council's 2025 Food & Health Survey, 57 percent of Americans now report making intentional food choices, up from 36 percent in 2018, underscoring growing consumer demand for personalized nutrition and healthier eating habits.

Founded in San Diego, Meal Prep Sunday serves thousands of customers weekly across Southern California. The company prepares fresh, nutritious meals that remove the guesswork from healthy eating, combining restaurant-quality food with convenient weekly delivery.

Baymark cited the company's experienced leadership team, consistently high product quality and favorable long-term consumer trends among the primary reasons for the acquisition.

"When you find a business with loyal customers, an exceptional management team and a product people come back for week after week, you pay attention," David Hook, Managing Partner of Baymark Partners. "That's what we found with Meal Prep Sunday. We see an opportunity to help the company grow without changing what customers already love about it." Baymark isn't looking to reinvent the business. It's looking to help more people experience what Meal Prep Sunday is already doing well.

Founder Abtin Naderi will continue leading the business following the acquisition. From the beginning, our mission has gone beyond just food; it's about helping people transform their lives," said Naderi. "When someone commits to eating well, they're investing in a more confident, energetic, happy, and productive version of themselves. That's what drives us every day: giving people the fuel they need to feel their best and hit their goals, without sacrificing taste or convenience. Looking ahead, our vision is to build an all-in-one service that helps people transform their lives from what they eat to what they do, and to bring that to people across the country. Baymark understands that this is bigger than meal prep, it's about the people we help transform, and we're excited to keep building on that mission together."

The acquisition reflects Baymark's disciplined investment approach and confidence in Meal Prep Sunday's long-term growth potential.

Baymark believes the same qualities that earned Meal Prep Sunday a loyal following in Southern California can serve communities across the country, where consumers increasingly expect healthy eating to be part of everyday life, not something that requires extra time or planning. With a strong foundation already in place, Baymark sees opportunities to support the company's continued growth, including expansion into new markets.

About Meal Prep Sunday

Meal Prep Sunday is a Southern California-based meal preparation and delivery company specializing in fresh, chef-prepared meals that make healthy eating practical and convenient. Since its founding, the company has served more than 100,000 customers by combining quality ingredients, great flavor and the convenience of weekly delivery.

About Baymark Partners

Founded in 2007, Baymark Partners is a Dallas-based private equity investment firm focused on acquiring and growing lower middle-market companies across healthcare, business services, IT services, manufacturing, distribution and technology-enabled industries. The firm has completed 66 acquisitions and partners with experienced management teams to build enduring businesses through operational excellence, disciplined growth and long-term value creation.

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SOURCE Baymark Partners