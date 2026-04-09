Baymark Partners Acquires Dallas Based Katydid, Backing Founder-Led Brand as Wholesale Surges

Baymark brings the experience and resources to help us expand our reach to more retailers, more categories, and a stronger national presence, without changing what makes the brand work, Katy Messersmith Post this

Messersmith will continue to lead Katydid as CEO.

Founded in Dallas, Katydid women's apparel, accessories and gifts brand has built a national presence through a wholesale network that reaches more than 8,500 retailers nationwide and generates eight-figure annual revenue, complemented by a growing direct-to-consumer business. The brand's ability to move quickly on trend while maintaining a clear identity has positioned it at the intersection of boutique retail, gifting, and lifestyle accessories — categories that continue to outperform in a fragmented retail environment.

"Katydid represents exactly where the market is moving," said David Hook, Managing Director of Baymark Partners. "Brands that win today are not dependent on a single channel. They combine strong wholesale relationships, direct customer engagement, and the ability to respond quickly to demand. Katy has built that foundation, and we see a significant opportunity to scale it."

The acquisition reflects a broader shift in consumer and retail behavior. While the U.S. apparel market alone represents roughly $395 billion in annual spend, growth is increasingly being captured by brands that balance distribution channels and maintain strong brand identity rather than relying on a single model.

Katydid's wholesale strength is a key part of that equation. Industry data shows wholesale now accounts for approximately 57% of brand revenue on average, driven in part by boutique and specialty retail demand.

For Baymark, the deal aligns with a consistent investment approach: backing founder-led businesses that have already established product-market fit and customer loyalty, then supporting them with the operational infrastructure needed to scale.

"From day one, Katydid has been focused on creating products that customers love and retailers are excited to carry, with fun, creative, and unique designs at the core of everything we do," said Katy Messersmith, Founder and CEO of Katydid. "Baymark brings the experience and resources to help us expand our reach to more retailers, more categories, and a stronger national presence — without changing what makes the brand work."

Baymark has applied a similar strategy across its portfolio, investing in businesses with strong fundamentals and helping them expand through improved operations, broader distribution, and disciplined growth. Katydid represents a continuation of that model, applied to a consumer brand with significant whitespace ahead.

"Retail has gotten more selective," Hook added. "The brands that break through are the ones that have both identity and distribution. Katydid has both."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Baymark Partners

Baymark Partners is a private equity firm focused on the lower middle market, based in Dallas, TX. Since 2009, the firm has completed 65 acquisitions across IT services, e-commerce, business services, distribution, manufacturing, and healthcare. Our team brings over 120 years of combined experience acquiring, investing in, and operating growth-stage businesses, and we partner with management teams to help companies grow.

About Katydid

Katydid is a Dallas-based lifestyle brand founded by Katy Messersmith, recognized for its fun, creative, and trend-forward designs across accessories, apparel, and giftable products. The brand reaches more than 8,500 boutiques and specialty retailers nationwide through its wholesale network, complemented by a growing direct-to-consumer business.

Learn more at www.katydid.com and www.katydidwholesale.com.

Media Contact

Lori L Barber, Lux214 Media Group, 1 2149066633, [email protected], lux214.com

SOURCE Baymark Partners