Baymark Partners Adds Daniel Valentine, CPA, as Private Companies Increase Financial Review Ahead of 2026

Baymark, recently ranked the #1 PE firm in the U.S., expands its team as private companies deepen focus on financial discipline.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- January 22, 2026: Baymark Partners has added Daniel Valentine, CPA, as private companies increase focus on spending, budgeting, and financial visibility heading into 2026. A recent ACG survey shows more than half of private-company executives plan to reassess cost structure and internal processes in the coming year.

Valentine joins Baymark from Forvis Mazars, where he supported financial review projects for complex organizations. His work included analyzing spending patterns, identifying cost drivers, and preparing clear financial insights for leadership teams. He contributed to initiatives that identified more than $13 million in verified non-labor savings for large healthcare systems.

At Baymark, Valentine will assist portfolio leadership with routine financial review, budgeting discussions, and early-stage operational assessment. His addition reflects the firm's emphasis on staying close to management teams and understanding how decisions are made inside each business.

"In the lower middle market, owners want partners who understand how their numbers behave," said David Hook, Managing Director at Baymark Partners. "Daniel brings a strong analytical foundation that fits well with how we support our companies."

Hook added that the firm is preparing for a busier environment. "We expect more activity over the next 12 to 18 months. Adding depth now positions us well as companies revisit priorities and as buyers move faster."

Valentine said he looks forward to the firm's hands-on approach. "Baymark's focus on working directly with management teams stood out to me. I'm excited to contribute to the financial work that supports these companies."

Baymark Partners was recently ranked the #1 Private Equity Firm in the U.S., reflecting its consistent performance in the lower middle market.

ABOUT BAYMARK PARTNERS

Baymark Partners is a Dallas-based private equity firm focused on the lower middle market, investing across consumer, healthcare, technology, and industrial sectors. The firm provides capital, operational support, and strategic guidance to help privately held businesses strengthen performance and plan for long-term growth baymarkpartners.com

CONTACT

Lori Barber

Lux214 Media Group

214-906-6633

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lori Barber, Lux214 Media Group, 1 214-906-6633, [email protected], www.lux214.com

SOURCE Baymark Partners