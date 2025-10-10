Baymark Partners' Eastern DataComm Expands School Safety with CAD Integration

"That's why districts rely on LENS to reduce response times when it matters most. With Baymark's support, we can bring that same level of tested reliability to even more schools and municipalities across the country." Post this

Eastern DataComm is already building on the acquisition by expanding deployment of its Lockdown & Emergency Notification System (LENS). The system has been adopted by dozens of school districts to cut emergency response times and modernize communication protocols. "Our solutions aren't just installed; they're proven in the field, under real conditions," said Albert Harnisch, CEO of Eastern DataComm. "That's why districts rely on LENS to reduce response times when it matters most. With Baymark's support, we can bring that same level of tested reliability to even more schools and municipalities across the country."

For CAD, the move is as much about culture as it is about scale. The company has worked alongside schools and municipalities for more than three decades, providing tailored IT and security solutions that evolve with client needs. "CAD has been defined by trusted relationships and a culture of service," said Susan Jabbusch, EVP of Carolina Advanced Digital. "Eastern shares that same philosophy; listening first, tailoring solutions, and standing behind the work. Joining forces means our clients keep the personal attention they value while gaining the resources of a larger team."

Baymark expects to continue investing in companies that deliver mission-critical technology in high-growth markets. Additional portfolio updates are anticipated later this year as the firm extends its reach in security and communications.

About Carolina Advanced Digital

Founded in 1984, Carolina Advanced Digital provides IT infrastructure and cybersecurity services to public sector clients. Following the transaction, CAD continues to operate its federal division independently, serving defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies. Learn more at www.cadinc.com.

About Eastern DataComm

Eastern DataComm is a safety and communications technology firm with more than 35 years of experience helping schools, businesses, and municipalities stay connected and protected. Solutions include emergency notification systems, VoIP/unified communications, video surveillance, access control, paging, and network infrastructure. Learn more at www.easterndatacomm.com.

About Baymark Partners

Baymark Partners is a Dallas-based private equity firm acquiring growth-oriented businesses across North America. With expertise in IT services, security, e-commerce, business services, distribution, manufacturing, and healthcare, Baymark provides flexible capital and hands-on operational support to help companies reach their next stage of success. The firm has completed more than 60 acquisitions, with a proven track record of scaling founder-led companies in competitive and evolving markets. Learn more atwww.baymarkpartners.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lori Barber

Lux214 Media Group

214-906-6633

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lori Barber, Lux214 Media Group, 1 2149066633, [email protected], Lux214 Media Group

SOURCE Baymark Partners