Baymark Partners Ranked #1 on Axial's 2025 Top 20 Private Equity Funds List

According to Axial's year-end data, outreach from owners in the lower middle market increased nearly 18% year-over-year, with the greatest rise coming from companies exploring delayed transitions after two years of uneven market conditions. That trend mirrors what Baymark has seen firsthand across its portfolio discussions.

"This ranking speaks to the work we put in because it reflects the trust owners and advisors place in our team," said David J. Hook, Managing Director at Baymark Partners. "We're hearing from more owners who want to talk realistically about the next chapter, whether that means stepping back, scaling responsibly, or preparing the organization for new leadership. Those conversations are happening earlier and with more certainty than they were a year ago."

Hook noted that the shift spans several of the firm's core sectors. "Technology-enabled services, healthcare, business services, manufacturing, and distribution are all navigating tighter financial conditions, higher borrowing costs, margin pressure, and more complex operating decisions," he said. "Owners are being deliberate and forward-looking, and that's creating the foundation for stronger activity in early 2026."

Baymark's top placement on the Axial list reflects more than deal volume; it speaks to the firm's ability to advance transactions in a constrained financing environment and its reputation among advisors who rely on Axial to identify engaged, credible buyers. Axial's analysis indicates that the top-ranked firms demonstrated the highest combination of engagement, follow-through, and successful closings across thousands of interactions on the platform.

"This recognition is also a credit to our team," Hook added. "They bring significant operational insight to the table, ask the right questions, and help owners think through decisions that carry long-term implications. In a year when many deals stalled, their discipline and consistency made all the difference."

With many private companies looking toward 2026, Baymark's ranking provides a glimpse into where owner interest is building and which investors are positioned to lead activity in the first half of the new year.

Baymark Partners is a Plano-based private equity firm investing in technology-enabled services, healthcare, business services, manufacturing, and distribution. The firm brings operational experience and a collaborative, long-term approach to supporting companies preparing for their next stage of growth.

