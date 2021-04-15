COCO at Bayside Hotel in Santa Monica We are thrilled to partner with COCO to offer our guests a high-tech and contactless delivery service during their stay.

Bayside Hotel, a member of the Edward Thomas Collection of Hotels (ETC), announced today a partnership with COCO that will provide hotel guests with an on-call robot delivery service during their stay. Guests at the Santa Monica boutique hotel will be able to order delivery from their phone in just a few clicks.

“We are thrilled to partner with COCO to offer our guests a high-tech and contactless delivery service during their stay,” said Robert Bargas, general manager, Bayside Hotel. “Whether it’s an item a guest is craving or forgot to pack, COCO will deliver it to the hotel in just 30 minutes.”

Bayside Hotel guests will now have a wide variety of menu items, from food and beverages to sundries and personal care products available through COCO. For guests traveling with their pups, COCO even offers items for their four-legged friends. To place an order, guests download the COCO app on their mobile device and start shopping. The service is available between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week. Each order is subject to a $1.95 delivery fee.

To celebrate this partnership, both parties will be surprising their customers with an “Easter Egg” during April. COCO will be gifting $20 off coupons for room nights at Bayside Hotel, while Bayside Hotel will be gifting guests $20 COCO gift cards to use on a delivery.

As part of this new service, guests can expect more affordable costs and increased efficiency when it comes to delivery. Once an order is placed, a local partner bags the order and places it in one of the COCO robots. The robot then travels throughout the sidewalks of Santa Monica directly to the Bayside Hotel. When the robot arrives at the hotel, guests will receive a notification and/or text message with instructions on how to open the robot when they’re ready.

COCO robots are controlled by human operators and use cameras and GPS information to navigate their deliveries and provides Bayside guests with a safe low-contact delivery option.

To learn more about Bayside Hotel, please visit https://www.baysidehotel.com.

About Bayside Hotel

The quintessential laid-back Southern California coastal hotel. Located next to the beach, just steps from the Santa Monica Pier, great shopping, world-class restaurants and miles of bike paths, Bayside Hotel Santa Monica provides contemporary, tech-savvy and pet-friendly accommodations in the heart of Silicon Beach. Inside this vintage midcentury two-story hotel is a tranquil central garden surrounded by 45 charming guest rooms, many with ocean views. For more information, visit https://www.baysidehotel.com/.

About Edward Thomas Collection

The Edward Thomas Collection of Hotels was founded in 1982 by third-generation hotel and real estate investors Edward and Thomas Slatkin, whose family previously owned the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel. In 1994, Beverly Hills-based ETC opened exclusive Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica. In 1999, after a $50+ million renovation, ETC opened a hotel with a history as Santa Monica’s “Grande Dame,” Hotel Casa Del Mar. Both members of The Leading Hotels of the World, the adjacent, sister and luxury properties are the only hotels in the Los Angeles area located right on the sand. ETC’s management team includes Partners and Co-Founders Edward and Thomas Slatkin and President/Chief Operating Officer Timothy S. Dubois. For more information visit https://www.edwardthomasco.com.

About COCO

Coco's mission is to make last-mile food and grocery delivery more sustainable and affordable for both customers and local businesses. Coco uses remotely piloted delivery vehicles to connect residents and workers with the businesses in their neighborhoods. There is no reason to have a two-ton, gas-burning car carry a burrito a half-mile when an eighty-pound electric vehicle can make the same trip. Coco believes this model can be especially helpful as businesses emerge from the pandemic by reducing the cost of reaching their customers. For more information visit https://www.cocodelivery.com/.

###

ETC Press Contact:

Murphy O’Brien

etchotels@murphyobrien.com