Baywood Hotels Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Baywood Hotels stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Today and every day Baywood is thankful for our outstanding team members who are the heart of our organization. On behalf of our corporate directors and founding members, we offer our sincerest gratitude to our phenomenal associates. We appreciate all you do for Baywood and as the company continues to grow, we look forward to sharing more opportunities for career advancement and growth.

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said Ryan Lee, Chief Operating Officer. "We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Baywood Hotels. We celebrate and thank them for this incredible recognition."

"At Baywood, we prioritize promoting from within, giving individuals the chance to explore diverse roles and take on challenges that align with their aspirations. As Baywood has grown over the years, our commitment to culture and the spirit of hospitality continues to grow with us, and we are most proud that we have never lost sight of our values," said Al Patel, President of Baywood Hotels.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Baywood Hotels

Established in 1975, Baywood Hotels, Inc. is a fast-growing hospitality management and development company, operating over $1 billion in assets and employing over 5,000 associates nationwide. The company is headquartered in Columbia, MD and has regional offices in Denver, CO; Miami, FL; Rochester, NY, San Antonio, TX and Northern VA. In each of its regions, the private hotel ownership company is consistently recognized as an innovative leader in the hotel industry, focusing on product concept and development and the outstanding management of its assets. The focused vision, strong values and aggressive long-range strategy of Baywood Hotels has helped the company develop reputable and well-branded hotels in areas where Baywood has competitive expertise and partnerships. Baywood Hotels' portfolio includes well-known brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group, as well as several independent brands.

