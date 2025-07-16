Bazaart Launches Cross-Platform AI Design Suite and Wins 2025 Netty "Best Design Software" Award

"The app's conversational AI and smart design suggestions collapse the learning curve, enabling users to create marketing posts, product shots, and social-media content instantly." Post this

hese new AI capabilities sit alongside Bazaart's classic photo- and video-editing toolkit – erase, crop, adjust, filters, effects, layers, stylized text, and thousands of original templates, graphics, and fonts – making Bazaart a one-stop platform for every design need.

The revamp arrives on the heels of Bazaart being named "Best Design Software" at the 2025 Netty Awards, which honor digital innovation across the tech landscape.

"The app's conversational AI and smart design suggestions collapse the learning curve, enabling users to create marketing posts, product shots, and social media content instantly," the Netty judging panel noted.

Bazaart is an award-winning AI-powered design platform helping users create professional-grade visuals with ease. Founded in 2012, it serves 1.5M monthly active users and has powered over 1 billion designs. Bazaart is self-funded, profitable, and ranked among the top-grossing apps in its category. Available on iOS, Android, and web, Bazaart makes design accessible for anyone - from creators and marketers to small business owners through smart AI, intuitive tools and a rich content library.

