Bazaart Launches Cross-Platform AI Design Suite and Wins 2025 Netty "Best Design Software" Award

Bazaart has launched a cross-platform AI-first design suite for iOS, Android and web, giving its 1.5 million monthly users one-click generative tools that can change colors, rotate subjects or transform hanger shots into model photos. The release bundles these AI features with Bazaart's classic photo- and video-editing toolkit, making it a full "one-stop" platform for creators, marketers and small businesses. The update lands just after Bazaart was named "Best Design Software" at the 2025 Netty Awards, underscoring its mission to put professional-grade creativity in everyone's pocket.
TEL-AVIV, Ill. , July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bazaart today unveiled a major evolution of its creative platform: a powerful, AI-first design suite available across mobile and web. The update combines advanced generative tools with Bazaart's signature ease of use, letting anyone - from casual creators to small-business owners - design, edit, and share standout content for social, marketing, and e-commerce in minutes.
"Our goal has always been to put professional-grade creativity in everyone's pocket," said Stas Goferman, Bazaart's Co-founder and CEO. "With this release, users can work on any device and tap into an AI design experience that once felt like science fiction - rotating a person in a photo, erasing a chain-link fence, or turning a hanger shot into a model photo, all in a single click."
hese new AI capabilities sit alongside Bazaart's classic photo- and video-editing toolkit – erase, crop, adjust, filters, effects, layers, stylized text, and thousands of original templates, graphics, and fonts – making Bazaart a one-stop platform for every design need.
The revamp arrives on the heels of Bazaart being named "Best Design Software" at the 2025 Netty Awards, which honor digital innovation across the tech landscape.
"The app's conversational AI and smart design suggestions collapse the learning curve, enabling users to create marketing posts, product shots, and social media content instantly," the Netty judging panel noted.
About Bazaart
Bazaart is an award-winning AI-powered design platform helping users create professional-grade visuals with ease. Founded in 2012, it serves 1.5M monthly active users and has powered over 1 billion designs. Bazaart is self-funded, profitable, and ranked among the top-grossing apps in its category. Available on iOS, Android, and web, Bazaart makes design accessible for anyone - from creators and marketers to small business owners through smart AI, intuitive tools and a rich content library.
