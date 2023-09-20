Bazaarvoice and It'sRapid Partner to Bring UGC to Retail Media and Product Detail Pages at Scale

Bazaarvoice and It'sRapid announced a strategic partnership to elevate brand engagement through user-generated content, images and videos.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bazaarvoice, the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated (UGC), social commerce, and sampling solutions, and It'sRapid, a premier platform for visual content creation spanning images, videos, and display ads, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance the digital commerce experience for brands.

Through this collaboration, It'sRapid will harness the power of Bazaarvoice's social commerce features, including ratings, reviews, and UGC syndication. Bazaarvoice's UGC is accessible to consumers on e-commerce platforms and can also be viewed in physical retail settings via mobile apps, electronic shelf labels, and price checkers. Data from the Bazaarvoice Network, which encompasses over 12,000 brands and retailers, indicates a 144% increase in conversion rates when consumers interact with UGC, leading to a 162% surge in revenue per visitor.

This groundbreaking alliance between It'sRapid and Bazaarvoice aims to offer unparalleled implementation of social commerce strategies. By integrating It'sRapid's content creation capabilities with Bazaarvoice's extensive UGC solutions, brands can seamlessly connect their overarching omnichannel commerce strategies, deriving insights, analytics, and tailor-made sales and marketing services for clients of all sizes. As an example, brands can now create testimonial product videos quickly and easily using the combined capabilities of Bazaarvoice and It'sRapid.

"Integrating our visual content solutions with Bazaarvoice will significantly enhance the consumer experience and foster brand growth across various sectors," said David Feinleib, Founder and CEO at It'sRapid. "Given our shared clientele and the complementary nature of our services, this partnership is pivotal for brands aiming to engage consumers from the consideration phase through to the point of purchase."

Shaun Lin, Director of Channel Partnerships at Bazaarvoice, commented, "Collaborating with It'sRapid allows us to present genuine and invaluable UGC to consumers at every stage of their purchasing journey, empowering them to make well-informed and confident buying decisions."

About It'sRapid:

It'sRapid offers a comprehensive platform for easy content creation, covering images, videos, display ads and product descriptions. With both managed and self-serve options, It'sRapid empowers brands to produce content swiftly across various platforms, channels, and languages. Trusted by global brands and retailers, the It'sRapid platform is designed to enhance eCommerce content marketing efforts and streamline operations. For more information, visit www.itsrapid.ai.

About Bazaarvoice:

Thousands of the world's leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. Bazaarvoice's extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey. Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com.

