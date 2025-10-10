BB Energy selects Orchestrade for expansion into power and gas trading

"After a rigorous procurement process, Orchestrade was the clear choice to support our risk management requirements. The platform provides exactly the flexibility and scalability we need to support the next phase of our ambitious plans." Christian Fallesen, Chief Operating Officer at BB Energy Post this

As global energy markets converge and the transition toward renewables accelerates, many traditional physical oil traders are expanding into power and gas trading to diversify portfolios and capture new growth opportunities. Power and gas markets are rapid, data-intensive, and highly volatile—requiring real-time visibility, flexible risk management, and advanced analytics across multiple commodities. However, legacy trading systems are ill-equipped to handle the complexity, granularity, and speed of modern power and gas markets. To overcome these challenges, forward looking firms are selecting the Orchestrade ETRM.

Christian Fallesen, Chief Operating Officer at BB Energy, commented on the decision: "As energy commodity markets continue to rapidly evolve, BB Energy's entry into power and gas trading marks a key milestone in our strategy to diversify our trading portfolio and accelerate growth in energy transition sectors. After a rigorous procurement process, Orchestrade was the clear choice to support our risk management requirements. The platform provides exactly the flexibility and scalability we need to support the next phase of our ambitious plans."

Orchestrade's solution is designed to handle the complex requirements of power and natural gas markets, including cross-border trading, capacity scheduling, complex derivatives, and regulatory reporting, all within a single, unified system.

"We are proud to partner with BB Energy as they make this significant strategic move. Their decision to launch their new global power and gas desks on the Orchestrade platform is a testament to the system's flexibility and state-of-the-art capabilities. We look forward to supporting BB Energy's ambition to accelerate growth" said Jonathan Gane, Chief Revenue Officer of Orchestrade.

The deployment of the Orchestrade ETRM system ensures that BB Energy's new trading teams have the infrastructure required for real-time risk visibility and efficient, consolidated operations as they aim to significantly increase trading profit from their new power and gas venture over the next two years.

About Orchestrade

Orchestrade is a leading provider of multi-asset trading and risk management solutions for energy, commodity, and financial markets. Built on modern technology, the Orchestrade platform delivers a consolidated view of trading, risk, and operations, enabling clients to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and quickly adapt to new markets and regulatory requirements.

Headquartered in San Mateo with offices in London, Paris, New York and Singapore, Orchestrade support clients across energy, commodities, banking, asset management and hedge funds.

About BB Energy

BB Energy was founded by the Bassatne Family in the 1960s; with an operational history of more than 60 years. Over the last decade, the Group has expanded its trading operations and is now considered one of the leading independently owned energy trading companies globally. The Group is primarily engaged in trading crude, refined oil products, LNG, LPG and is further diversifying into power and gas trading and the renewables. While BB Energy remains a physical trader, it has also invested in midstream and downstream assets.

Today, BB Energy is a dynamic independent energy trading company with key trading hubs in London, Brussels, Geneva, Dubai, Houston, and Singapore. The company has approximately 410 professionals in more than 10 offices worldwide. In the last financial year, 2024, BB Energy's trading operations resulted in a turnover of approx. USD 23 billion.

Tim Binnington, Orchestrade, 44 20 7600 8844, [email protected], www.orchestrade.com

