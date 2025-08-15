BBB to Host the Inaugural Industrious Women's Summit on Friday, August 22 in Fresno, California

"The Industrious Women's Summit is where Fresno's strength meets strategy. This is a space for women who are building businesses, driving change and setting new standards across every industry," said Samantha Scholl, Associate Vice President of Innovation and Entrepreneur Programs for BBB. Post this

As Samantha Scholl, Associate Vice President of Innovation and Entrepreneur Programs for BBB noted, although women are driving change across industries that have been traditionally male-dominated, opportunities that are designed to support women's growth and leadership are still far too limited.

"The Industrious Women's Summit is where Fresno's strength meets strategy. This is a space for women who are building businesses, driving change and setting new standards across every industry," Scholl said. "Expect powerhouse speakers, hands-on workshops, real-world tools and a room full of women who know how to get things done. This is where big ideas take shape, partnerships are born, and leaders rise together."

The Industrious Women's Summit will kick off with "Breakfast and Networking," which will give women the perfect chance to connect with fellow attendees and enjoy a light breakfast before the keynote speakers and other presentations begin.

After welcoming remarks and an introduction to the summit, a lineup of powerhouse speakers will take the stage at IWS Fresno, including:

Ashley Matthews of ValleyBuild, who will moderate "That's Women's Work: Building a Foundation for Gender Equity" with Alissa Reed and leaders from the ValleyBuild NOW cohort.

of ValleyBuild, who will moderate "That's Women's Work: Building a Foundation for Gender Equity" with and leaders from the ValleyBuild NOW cohort. Shatera Sangster , founder of Social Media Sidekick, who will discuss "Automate the Chaos," a beginner-friendly guide to using AI to streamline work without sounding robotic.

, founder of Social Media Sidekick, who will discuss "Automate the Chaos," a beginner-friendly guide to using AI to streamline work without sounding robotic. Betsy Hays , who will address the topic "Using Time Well," to offer smart and practical strategies to get organized, ditch the procrastination, and make space for what really matters.

, who will address the topic "Using Time Well," to offer smart and practical strategies to get organized, ditch the procrastination, and make space for what really matters. Mederios Babb, KGPE/CBS47 Anchor/Investigative Reporter, who will emcee the event and share how to land media coverage that puts businesses where it belongs—in the spotlight.

Violet Rainwater, Founder of The Rainmaker's Way, will be the keynote speaker at the event and will deliver her keynote, "Elevate to Dominate."

"I'm so excited to collaborate with the Better Business Bureau and bring my signature keynote, 'Elevate to Dominate,' to the Industrious Woman Summit. 'Elevate to Dominate' is more than just a motivational message, it's a call for women to rise," Rainwater said.

"As a former top producer in a male-dominated industry, I know what it takes to thrive in high-pressure environments, and I also know the toll it can take. That's why I'm so passionate about equipping these powerhouse women with the transformational framework I wish I had during my own journey. They'll walk away with a powerful, yet fun approach to leadership and performance, one that reminds them that no matter the challenge, the problem, or the opportunity, the answer is always: Keep it live on Channel 5."

Tickets for the Industrious Women's Summit start at $25 and can be purchased through this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-bbb-industrious-womens-summit-iws-fresno-tickets-1370320588769.

For more information on IWS – Fresno, please visit iws.bbbcommunity.org.

